HB Botswana Invests to Expand Diamond Processing Capacity

HB Botswana has announced a 137 million Pula investment (approx USD10million) in its diamond processing operations, aimed at increasing the facility’s technological capacity and creating hundreds of skilled jobs within the local diamond industry.

The company’s Communication Manager, Omogolo Mathumo, stated:

“At HB, we believe that Botswana’s diamond industry should be powered by its people, using the best technology available. This investment not only generates jobs but also invests in local talent, providing valuable skills that will have a lasting impact on Botswana’s economy.”

Technology Upgrades to Drive Efficiency

The investment includes new machinery and equipment to improve diamond processing capabilities. The additions include:

Three HB Droid Diamond Polishing Robots: Automated robots that enhance production speed and quality, operated by trained specialists.

Twenty HB Signifeye Stereo Microscopes: Precision tools for grading and quality control, creating new opportunities for skilled diamond graders.

Nine HB EOSFancy Diamond Bruting Machines: Technology designed to maximise diamond yield and reduce waste, requiring specialised operators.

Four Waterjet Lasers: Advanced tools that improve cutting accuracy and efficiency, supporting the development of technicians skilled in laser operations.

HB Antwerp, headquartered in Belgium aims to use data-driven technology and innovation to increase transparency within the diamond industry.

The expansion supports HB’s focus on training and employing local talent for high-tech roles in the diamond sector. The company has introduced training programmes to equip Batswana with the skills required for advanced diamond manufacturing processes.

HB Botswana’s investment represents a continued shift towards integrating advanced technology in diamond processing and developing local expertise. By equipping Botswana’s workforce with high-level skills, the initiative aligns with broader trends in the jewellery industry, where transparency, innovation, and sustainable practices are gaining importance.

Mathumo concluded:

“This investment embodies HB’s commitment to ‘In Botswana, By Batswana.’ By integrating cutting-edge technology with extensive training programs, HB is building a sustainable foundation for economic growth and workforce development in Botswana’s diamond industry.”