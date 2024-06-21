Hancocks London Opens New Premises on St James’s Street

Hancocks London has officially opened its new premises at 62 St James’s Street. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, signifying a return to its roots while embracing modernity.

A Return to Origins

Guy Burton, Managing Director of Hancocks London, commented on the significance of this expansion: “Throughout our history, Hancocks has served as a distinguished jeweller and manufacturer. In 1849, we were originally the House of Hancocks, known for manufacturing jewellery, important silverware and the like for clients including royalty, heads of state, and the great and the good. In 1916, we went on to become more of a shop and, post war, continued selling vintage jewellery, and signed jewellery, while also still making our own designs. As we now move forward, it feels both authentic and deeply meaningful that we go back to being what we were originally known as: one of the world’s foremost independent jewellery houses.”

Expanded and Reimagined Space

The new location boasts five floors, quadrupling the space of its previous site. This allows Hancocks to offer a more bespoke and intimate customer experience. “Our new premises represent the modern Hancocks of today while acknowledging our historic roots. It is four times bigger than our previous space and we have been able to reimagine the customer journey and are now able to offer a bespoke and intimate experience befitting of our jewels,” Burton added.

Immersive Customer Experience

The design of the new premises eschews traditional retail counters, allowing clients to explore jewellery in a more relaxed, gallery-like environment. Each floor of the Georgian townhouse has been meticulously curated to tell a distinctive story through the jewellery on display. “For those who want to browse and take in the pieces without being accompanied if, or until they wish, they can do this due to the clever design we have used. This is very unusual in the jewellery world and allows clients to feel relaxed when visiting us – this is very important to us.”

Ground Floor: Sackville Gallery

The ground floor has been designed to showcase a variety of jewellery pieces, encouraging visitors to explore and be inspired. Clients can roam and view a wide selection of jewellery, with walls lined with Hancocks London’s extensive library of books on jewellery, ledger books, and historical diaries. This floor will also feature a curation of historic tiaras and notable pieces from Hancocks’ archive, including the Napoleon jug made for Napoleon III.

An area dedicated to The Victoria Cross medal, which Hancocks has been making since 1856, will also be showcased and honoured later this year.

First Floor: Bruton Gallery

Visitors will be able to preview vintage, antique, and signed pieces from renowned jewellery houses. This space highlights the craftsmanship and artistry that have become synonymous with Hancocks.

Second Floor: Burlington Gallery

The second floor is dedicated to Hancocks London’s collection of old cut diamonds and important gemstones. Clients can engage with knowledgeable experts in an elegant setting. For those celebrating engagements and special milestones, champagne will be served in a secret bar area inspired by the Art Nouveau Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

“Our new home provides us with the perfect space to showcase our unparalleled collection of incredibly rare, one-of-a-kind pieces we make and curate as well as our wider collections and pieces from our own archive.” Guy Burton, Managing Director of Hancocks London

Celebration of British Craftsmanship

The interior design, led by British designers Barlow & Barlow and architects Arke, combines heritage with contemporary elements. The use of British-made materials and antique furnishings underscores Hancocks’ commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship.

Hancocks’ new premises also honour its storied past. The building, dating back to the 18th century, now features exhibits showcasing notable commissions, including the mounting of the Hope Diamond and work for Napoleon III and British Prime Minister Antony Eden. An independent historian has been enlisted to digitise Hancocks’ historical diary, which will be available online.

Hancocks London’s new address is 62 St James’s Street, London SW1A 1LY. The company’s contact number remains unchanged: +44 (0)20 793 8904.