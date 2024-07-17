HALO Award 2024 Launched to Promote Hallmarking Awareness

The British Hallmarking Council (BHC) and the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) have officially launched the 2024 HALO Award, aiming to promote and reward efforts in raising consumer awareness about hallmarking in fine jewellery and silverware.

Encouraging Hallmark Promotion Online

The HALO Award (Hallmarking Awareness and Learning Online) is designed to encourage UK-based online jewellery retailers to educate consumers on the importance and reassurance of hallmarking.

The initiative aims to address the necessity for consumer education, given the increases in online sales, global competition, and high precious metal prices. Hallmarks are crucial in ensuring the authenticity of precious metal content, thereby protecting both consumers and the trade from misleading descriptions and unfair competition.

Entry Requirements and Judging Criteria

To be eligible for the HALO Award, online retailers must meet the minimum legal requirements outlined in the Hallmarking Act 1973 and Assay Assured guidelines. This includes displaying a Dealer’s Notice on their website and ensuring all precious metal items exceeding the minimum weight requirements are hallmarked. Product listings must accurately describe the metal, its fineness, and any plating. Misleading terms, such as ‘vermeil,’ should be clarified with appropriate descriptors like ‘gold plated sterling silver’.

The judging panel, chaired by Rachael Taylor, will look for entrants who have gone beyond legal requirements to creatively promote hallmarking. “The response the award had in 2023 came from some very different jewellery businesses. It goes to show that there are no boundaries to doing a brilliant job of promoting hallmarking to the public,” Taylor noted.

Creativity and Innovation in Consumer Education

The HALO Award seeks to reward innovative and creative approaches to educating consumers about hallmarks. Judges will consider a variety of efforts, including prominent hallmarking information on websites, original digital content, online engagement through social media, competitions, surveys, and even printed material that accompanies online purchases. The panel will assess the impact of these initiatives over the past year, with entries accepted until 16 September 2024.

Taylor highlighted the refined criteria for the 2024 awards, focusing on jewellers who “go above and beyond the legal requirements to celebrate hallmarking online through educating and entertaining their customers.”

Award Presentation and Prizes

The winner of the HALO Award will be announced at the National Association of Jewellers’ Benevolent Society Ball on 5 December 2024. The prize includes a silver salver to be held for one year, a year’s subscription to the Assay Assured scheme, a visit to an Assay Office, and marketing materials proclaiming the win. Additionally, winners will receive supporting press and PR coverage to further promote their achievement.

Jewellers interested in applying can find more detailed information on the NAJ website, including the application process and what the judges are looking for. Applications are open until 16 September 2024, offering ample time for online retailers to devise and implement creative approaches to promoting hallmarking.