    Wednesday, July 31
    Gübelin Academy to Offer Coloured Gemstone Courses in Manhattan

    Switzerland-based Gübelin Academy is bringing its gemstone education programs to New York City this autumn. 

    This expansion will provide both enthusiasts and industry professionals in the United States with detailed knowledge of colored gemstones through its structured courses.

    Modular Program Overview

    The Gübelin Academy has been offering gemstone education for over a decade, providing courses that lead to the Coloured Gem Professional diploma. The academy’s curriculum is modular, ranging from introductory to advanced levels.

    Level 1, the foundational course, offers a two-day program introducing participants to the essential gemmological and historical aspects of rubies, sapphires, and emeralds. The course covers key assessment criteria, including the value, history, gemmology, and psychology of these precious stones. Participants who complete the course receive a certificate of attendance. 

    The Level 1 course is scheduled for 9-10 September 2024 and will be hosted at the Gübelin Gem Lab at 608 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

    Expansion and Historical Ties

    Rachael Gübelin, President of the House of Gübelin, commented on the expansion: “Our family-owned company has cherished a close bond with New York since the 1920s. I am thrilled that the academy offers its courses here and collaborates with the Gem Lab.”

    The Gübelin Gem Lab established a permanent laboratory in New York in 2017. Located in the heart of Manhattan, the lab provides scientific analysis of various gemstones, addressing the growing demand for gemmological services in the United States.

