GSI Opens Bangkok Laboratory to Strengthen Presence in Coloured Gemstone Market

Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand—its 14th globally. The facility is located in the city’s gem and jewellery district, a key centre for international coloured gemstone trading.

The laboratory will serve both local and international clients and offers testing and certification services for coloured gemstones, natural and lab-grown diamonds, pearls, and finished jewellery.

Range of Services

The Bangkok facility provides comprehensive testing, analysis, and certification services across a wide array of product categories, including coloured gemstones, natural and lab-grown diamonds, finished jewellery, and pearls. The lab also specialises in the screening and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds and simulants.

GSI states that it is able to scale its services to meet different levels of production demand. “From our expertise in undisclosed diamond detection and jewelry quality control, to our unmatched ability to scale — from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of pieces practically overnight — GSI is uniquely equipped to support large-scale manufacturers and global supply chains.”

Strategic Expansion

GSI describes the opening of the lab as a significant step in supporting the coloured gemstone and jewellery supply chain. The facility is equipped with instrumentation and staffed by a local team of gemologists.

“Our mission is to continue expanding our laboratories to serve the evolving needs of the industry while reinforcing trust through objective, science-backed gemological services,” said Debbie Azar, President of GSI. “Bangkok has long been a global epicenter for colored gemstone trading, and it’s essential for GSI to have a strong presence here — close to where our clients operate.”

For further information, enquiries can be directed to Thailand@gemscience.net or +66 (02) 235 6421 / +66 (95) 230 6685.