Goldsmiths’ Centre Launches Fourth Year of Emerging Jewellers Programme

The Goldsmiths’ Centre in London has announced the selection of eight emerging jewellers and silversmiths for its free training programme, Spotlighting Getting Started.

Now in its fourth year, the programme features Huimin Zhang, Sarah Louise McQuarrie, Alice Biolo, Rachael Plassard, Sarah Wilmott, Wenyin Jiang, Niamh Wright, and Aril Jewels (Chloë Woodmansterne and Kayla Rimmon), each of whom will receive training designed to help them apply fundamental business skills in their practices.

Programme Overview

Spotlighting Getting Started is a follow-on training programme from Getting Started Online, aimed at early career makers in the UK’s jewellery and silversmithing industry.

The programme provides participants with skills such as photography, storytelling, live presentation techniques, and preparing pieces for exhibition. By the end of the course, participants enhance their confidence and business profiles through participation in online Meet the Maker events and exposure to the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s 22,500 Instagram followers.

Selection Process

Participants were chosen anonymously by guest judges Nyasha Daley, a communications specialist, and journalist Rachael Taylor, alongside the Goldsmiths’ Centre team. The selection was made from a pool of 100 designer makers who had completed the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s one-week introduction to business course, Getting Started Online, in March 2024.

“We are committed to providing emerging designer makers with opportunities to put learning into practice, and take the next steps to grow their business. This programme focuses on extending and applying their Getting Started Online training. The eight makers selected to take part in this round demonstrate a fantastic range of imaginative and innovative design and making skills. We look forward to sharing their work in a live Meet the Maker event and 2025 exhibition.” Charlotte Dew, Head of Public Programmes at the Goldsmiths’ Centre

Opportunities for Engagement

Jewellers and industry professionals can get to know the selected newcomers through the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s upcoming Meet the Maker online talks.

Those interested in applying for the next Getting Started Online course, which takes place each March, can register their interest on the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s website.