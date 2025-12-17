GIA to Launch Updated Coloured Stone Reports and Expand Origin Services from 2026

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced it will introduce redesigned coloured stone reports and expand its origin-determination services, effective 1 January 2026. The updated reports will apply to all items submitted on or after this date.

The updated reports will feature changes to design and structure, with a focus on presenting gemological data in a more transparent and more standardised format.

Additional Gemstone Origin Determinations

From 2026, GIA will begin offering country-of-origin determination services for opal, peridot and demantoid garnet. These are additions to the current origin services provided for alexandrite, emerald, Paraíba tourmaline, red spinel, ruby, sapphire and, more recently, untreated jadeite jade and omphacite jade from Myanmar and Guatemala.

“Our expanded services are based on GIA’s extensive research and collection of 32,000 samples collected by GIA field gemologists,” stated Shane McClure, Global Director of Colored Stone Services. “The Institute started colored stone reporting more than 75 years ago, and, since then, researchers and gemologists across our laboratories have developed an industry-leading knowledge. This expertise, as well as GIA’s decades-long commitment to research, underpin our report results.”

Changes to Weight Categories and Fees

As part of the update, GIA will revise the weight categories and associated fees for coloured stone submissions. The new structure will come into effect on 1 January 2026, with details to be published on GIA’s website at that time. All stones submitted from that date onwards will be issued with the updated reports under the revised pricing framework.

More information will be available on GIA.edu ahead of the changes taking effect.