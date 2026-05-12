Mehdi Saadian to Become NAJ Chair as Leadership Changes Confirmed at June AGMs

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) will appoint Mehdi Saadian as its new chair at its annual general meeting on 11 June 2026, while the British Allied Trades Federation (BATF) will also see a change in leadership with John Henn taking over as president.

Both AGMs will be held at Warwick Castle and will include a number of board and committee changes across the two organisations.

Saadian to Succeed Adam Jacobs

Current NAJ chair Adam Jacobs will formally hand over the role to Saadian, who has served as vice chair since 2024.

Saadian is director of the GIA London campus and a member of both the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV) and the Academy of Experts. He has served on the NAJ National Committee since 2022 and has been involved in work to simplify and standardise the association’s governance framework.

Commenting on the transition, Jacobs said: “Having worked closely with Mehdi in his role as Vice Chair, I am confident he will bring the same energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the role of Chair.

“With his deep knowledge of, and affection for, the jewellery trade, I know he will work extremely well alongside the NAJ team and continue to make a positive contribution for members.”

National Committee Changes

The AGM will also mark the departure of former NAJ chairs Heather Callaway and Gary Wroe from the NAJ National Committee. Both will remain involved through their positions on the BATF board.

Helen Dimmick, director at Ainsworth Jewellers, will join them on the BATF board.

Members will also vote on the election of three representatives to the NAJ National Committee:

Angela Evans, representing Designer Craftspeople

Rachel Morrish, representing Jewellers of the JQ

Sammantha Machlachlan, representing Valuers

Jacobs said: “I would like to publicly thank both Heather Callaway and Gary Wroe, who step away from National Committee duties after years of dedicated service. Both have given their time and expertise tirelessly and selflessly to improve the Association.

“I would also like to welcome new committee members who will bring fresh perspectives and new experience to the board.”

BATF Presidency to Pass to John Henn

At the BATF AGM, current president Gert Schyberg will hand over responsibilities to John Henn, managing director of jewellery retailer T A Henn.

Henn has been a member of the BATF board since 2014 and is also a member of both the NAJ and IRV. He represents the UK through the NAJ’s membership of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation.