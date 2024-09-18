GIA Introduces RFID-Enabled Traceability for Cultured Pearls

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced that its cultured pearl reports will now include traceability information, following the integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

This development enables greater transparency in the pearl supply chain, allowing for traceability from origin to market.

Integration of RFID Technology

The RFID technology, developed by Hong Kong-based Fukui Shell Nucleus Factory, embeds wireless RFID tags within the bead nuclei of cultured pearls. This allows for easier tracking of pearls through the supply chain. Each pearl’s RFID tag provides a unique reference number, which will now be included in GIA’s Cultured Pearl Classification Reports.

Fukui Shell Nucleus Factory recently submitted bead-cultured akoya, South Sea, and Tahitian pearls embedded with RFID tags to GIA for evaluation. The Metakaku technology has been in development for over a decade and is now being introduced to key pearl producers in regions including French Polynesia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Japan, and China.

Promoting Traceability and Transparency

“As sustainability becomes increasingly important to consumers, this technology can play a vital role in telling the complete story of these gems,” stated Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer. “The integration of RFID details with GIA Cultured Pearl Reports represents a significant step forward in efforts to enhance traceability and transparency in the pearl industry.”

The unique RFID reference number, detected during GIA’s examination of the pearl, will allow each pearl to be linked with its quality attributes according to GIA’s 7 Pearl Value Factors: Size, Shape, Colour, Nacre, Lustre, Surface, and Matching.

“Stories have the power to create meaningful connections with pearls, inspiring us to seek deeper understanding and build stronger bonds with these precious gems. Through Metakaku, we hope to provide value and new perspectives that encourage exploration and inspire greater opportunities for every single pearl that is harvested,” expressed David Wong, innovator of Metakaku.

GIA’s Role in Pearl Standards

GIA, known for its pivotal role in developing diamond grading standards, has been a leader in the classification of pearls since 1949. The institute has worked alongside major pearl producers to establish comprehensive standards for grading pearls, which are encapsulated in the GIA 7 Pearl Value Factors. These factors provide a universal framework for assessing the quality of pearls, contributing to a more standardised approach in the global jewellery industry.

This development supports GIA’s ongoing efforts in pearl classification and sustainability, providing jewellers and consumers with tools for verifying pearl origin and quality.