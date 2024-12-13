GIA Introduces Optional Filler Identification for Emerald Reports 

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced an enhancement to its emerald reports, offering optional filler identification from 15 December 2024 in response to industry requests for more detailed information about fillers used in treated emeralds.

Responding to Market Needs

The optional service, initially offered at no additional cost, allows clients to receive specific information about filler types present in their emeralds. The service marks a return to a more detailed reporting method previously offered by GIA over 20 years ago but discontinued to focus on the degree of filling.

“GIA is making this change in response to market needs,” said Tom Moses, GIA Executive Vice President and Chief Laboratory & Research Officer. “As concerns regarding the degree and composition of filler in emeralds have evolved, we have adapted our reports to reflect these changes.”

Filler Types and Reporting

GIA’s reports will continue to evaluate the degree of filling while offering an optional filler identification service when clarity-enhancing material is detected. The fillers will be categorised as follows: