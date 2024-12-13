Close Menu
    Tuesday, December 17
    gia
    Industry News

    GIA Introduces Optional Filler Identification for Emerald Reports 

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced an enhancement to its emerald reports, offering optional filler identification from 15 December 2024 in  response to industry requests for more detailed information about fillers used in treated emeralds. 

    Responding to Market Needs

    The optional service, initially offered at no additional cost, allows clients to receive specific information about filler types present in their emeralds. The service marks a return to a more detailed reporting method previously offered by GIA over 20 years ago but discontinued to focus on the degree of filling.

    “GIA is making this change in response to market needs,” said Tom Moses, GIA Executive Vice President and Chief Laboratory & Research Officer. “As concerns regarding the degree and composition of filler in emeralds have evolved, we have adapted our reports to reflect these changes.”

    Filler Types and Reporting

    GIA’s reports will continue to evaluate the degree of filling while offering an optional filler identification service when clarity-enhancing material is detected. The fillers will be categorised as follows:

    • Filler Type A: May include oil, wax, and/or natural resin.
    • Filler Type B: Artificial resin.
    • Unidentified Filler: Clarity-enhancing material present but cannot currently be identified.
    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy