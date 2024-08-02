Close Menu
    Georg Jensen Expands Moonlight Grapes Collection

    Ruchi Singla

    Georg Jensen has announced the expansion of its Moonlight Grapes jewellery collection with the introduction of new styles rooted in designs from the 1910s

    Historical Context and Design Inspiration

    The Moonlight Grapes collection draws its inspiration from the grape motif featured in Georg Jensen’s early works. 

    Originally crafted in the 1910s, the grape-shaped design has been a recurring element in the brand’s archive. The new styles seek to balance tradition with modernity, presenting pieces suitable for various occasions.

    New Campaign Launch

    The latest campaign for the Moonlight Grapes collection will debut on 1 August 2024. The campaign is art directed by Kevin Pfaff, based in Copenhagen, and photographed by British photographer Esther Theaker. This collaboration aims to highlight the modern aspects of the new designs.

    Craftsmanship and Materials

    The newly introduced pieces are crafted from sterling silver and diamond-studded 18kt gold. The collection includes necklaces, earrings, and hoops, each designed to express a sense of movement, underscoring Georg Jensen’s dedication to creating jewellery that integrates innovative and historical elements.

