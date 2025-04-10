British Academy of Jewellery Retains ‘Good’ Ofsted Rating in 2025 Inspection

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has received a ‘Good’ rating in its latest inspection by Ofsted, maintaining the grade it was awarded in 2019.

The 2025 review focused on the academy’s Further Education programmes, including the Level 3 Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacturing and the Level 3 Jewellery, Silversmithing and Allied Trades Professional Apprenticeship.

Ofsted’s inspection evaluated the quality of teaching, learning, leadership and management, as well as the support provided to learners and apprentices. Inspectors reported that learners remained engaged in their courses and showed commitment to their studies, including in technically complex areas such as computer-aided design (CAD) software.

As Ofsted stated:

“Learners and apprentices enjoy their courses and are motivated to do well. They show determination even when they find aspects of their studies challenging, such as using computer-aided design software to produce technical drawings. Tutors offer them helpful additional sessions that reinforce learners’ and apprentices’ skills and help them to complete their assessments.”

Curriculum and Practical Learning

The academy’s curriculum was described as structured and practical, supporting the development of skills applicable to industry practice. Learners follow a sequenced programme that incorporates technical training and applied project work.

“From mastering CAD software to creating intricate silver-domed pendants, our learners excel through a hands-on, carefully sequenced curriculum that builds practical skills and industry knowledge.”

Teaching Expertise and Industry Experience

Ofsted noted the qualifications and industry backgrounds of BAJ’s tutors, identifying this as a contributing factor to the effective delivery of course content.

“Tutors are knowledgeable, highly skilled and have substantial industry experience… As a result, learners and apprentices gain a thorough grounding in the principles and practices of jewellery design and manufacture.”

Progression Pathways and Industry Alignment

Inspectors reported that the academy has established clear progression routes into higher education and employment within the jewellery sector. The curriculum is designed to support learners pursuing careers in specialist areas of jewellery manufacture and design.

“Leaders have developed a very clear strategy that provides progression routes from Level 3 to higher education study and employment in the niche areas of jewellery design and manufacture. Leaders and staff share a passion to preserve the specific technical skills that are needed in the jewellery industry.”

Careers Guidance and Employer Links

Careers support at the academy was recognised in the report, with learners receiving guidance on job applications and CV writing. Tutors were also found to share employment contacts and advice to help learners prepare for industry roles.

“Most learners and apprentices benefit from good careers advice and guidance. Staff use helpful resources and teach employment workshops that include producing a CV, writing a job application, and applying for a job. Tutors share their contacts and ideas for pursuing work readily.”

Governance and Retention Improvements

The report acknowledged that the academy’s leadership team has implemented suitable governance and oversight. Steps have also been taken to address past challenges, such as apprenticeship retention, by improving employer engagement prior to recruitment.

“Leaders have established suitable governance arrangements. The senior management team provides effective oversight and scrutiny of their provision. They have considered a suitable range of performance information to inform staff training and improvement actions. For example, having identified low apprenticeship retention rates, leaders have acted to improve communication and work more closely with employers before recruiting apprentices. This has resulted in improved retention in the latest cohort.”

Comment from BAJ Leadership

In response to the report, BAJ’s Vice Principal Claire O’Leary commented:

“At BAJ, we’re not just teaching a craft – we’re preparing the next generation of jewellery professionals for real-world challenges. We provide programmes to respond to industry needs, ensuring that our learners are not just ready for the future – they’re shaping it.”