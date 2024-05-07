GemGenève 2024 Preview: Bridging Tradition and Innovation in Jewellery

GemGenève is set to open its doors from 9 to 12 May 2024, with the eighth edition aiming to expand on the traditional trade show format by including exhibitions, bookshops, signing sessions, arts and crafts workshops, and talks with industry leaders.

This blend of activities is designed to offer a deeper cultural experience to its attendees, encompassing various aspects of the jewellery industry.

Cultural and Educational Highlights

Under the direction of Mathieu Dekeukelaire, GemGenève will expand beyond its traditional trade show format to include ‘Flames of Opal Essence’, an exhibition celebrating the artistry of opals.

Additional features will include pop-up bookshops, panel discussions, and arts and crafts workshops aimed at providing a comprehensive insight into the jewellery industry’s creative processes.

These activities aim to provide a comprehensive dive into the art and science of jewellery making, appealing to both industry professionals and enthusiasts.

Support for Ukrainian Artistry

A significant feature of this year’s event is the continued support for Ukrainian jewellers through the Strong & Precious Art Foundation. Founded by Olga Oleksenko, this collective showcases contemporary Ukrainian artists, illustrating their creative contributions to the jewellery industry.

It’s our way of supporting Ukrainian artists and emerging talents during the current crisis. Thomas Faerber, Co-founder, GemGenève

Literary Focus

Literature on jewellery and gems plays a prominent role at GemGenève, with two bookshops set up to offer attendees a selection of rare and specialist works

Books are held in high esteem by connoisseurs, collectors and professionals alike. Some works contain the results of years’ worth of research – sometimes a lifetime’s worth. In some cases books are the only resource we have to shed light on the most enigmatic artefacts. Ida Faerber

LetuBooks

Geneva’s LetuBooks will set up a pop-up shop featuring its extensive collection spanning various periods and styles of jewellery. This bookshop is a treasure trove for those interested in everything from iconic brands to legendary jewellers.

Gem and Jewel Book Collectors Geneva

Organised by Herbert Horovitz & Christophe Dubois, this temporary outlet will feature important historic books on gemmology and jewellery, offering a mix of antique and out-of-print works along with historic illustrations and scientific documentation.

Author Signings and Notable Publications

Several authors will be present to sign their recent works, adding a personal touch to the literary exploration

Geoffray Riondet’s Contribution to French Jewellery History

At the forefront of the literary offerings, Geoffray Riondet, an expert on antique jewellery, will sign copies of his latest publication, “Antique French Jewelry 1800-1950”. This book, prefaced by artist Victoire de Castellane, serves as a detailed guide to identifying and dating French jewellery over two centuries, valuable for collectors and enthusiasts.

Anne Dion-Tenenbaum’s Insight into Royal Jewels

Anne Dion-Tenenbaum, the Chief Curator at the Louvre’s Department of Decorative Arts, will present her recently published work, “Les Diamants de la Couronne et joyaux des souverains.” This detailed exploration into the diamonds and jewels of sovereignty provides a narrative and visual feast, bringing the storied past of these regal artefacts into the present. Awarded the 2024 Drouot Art Book Prize, Dion-Tenenbaum’s book serves as a critical resource for understanding the opulence and history encapsulated by crown jewels.

Helen Molesworth’s Exploration of Gem Mysteries

Anticipating the release of “Precious: The History and Mystery of Gems Across Time,” Helen Molesworth offers a pre-launch insight into her comprehensive examination of gemstones. This book delves into the geological and historical narratives that shape the mystique of gems, making it a must-read for those fascinated by the lore and science behind these natural wonders.

Robin Hansen’s Guide to Gemstones

Robin Hansen, curator at the UK’s Natural History Museum, brings his expertise to GemGenève with “The Natural History Museum Book of Gemstones.” This concise reference guide discusses the formation, mining, and identification of well-known precious stones, catering to gemmologists and anyone interested in the practical and scientific aspects of gemology.

Olivier Bachet’s Look at Cartier’s Art Deco Era

Olivier Bachet will introduce attendees to “Au commencement était le trait: Cartier dessins Art Déco 1910-1930,” co-authored with Alain Cartier. This book focuses on the Art Deco period at Cartier, featuring original drawings and discussing the designers of these creations. Bachet’s work provides a unique glimpse into the artistic process and stylistic evolution of one of the most prestigious names in jewellery.

Gemmo Pursuit: The Educational Gemmology Game

A unique educational feature of GemGenève 2024 will be the introduction of “Gemmo Pursuit,” a quiz game designed by three gemmology teachers. Originally created as a revision tool for their students, the game has gained popularity for its engaging approach to learning. The latest version, set to appeal to both connoisseurs and those familiar with conventional gemmology, covers six diverse topics: chemistry, crystallography and mineralogy, history, the physics of gemmology, geography and geology, and nomenclature. For the first time at GemGenève, this game will be available on pre-order, with an English version slated for release shortly after the event. “Gemmo Pursuit” exemplifies an innovative way to make the complex world of gemmology accessible and enjoyable, enhancing both learning and engagement in the field.

Showcasing Arts and Crafts

Promoting arts and crafts is essential. Discovering, sharing and passing on know how is at the heart of our commitment – and the GemGenève spirit. Nadège Totah

For its eighth edition, GemGenève continues to emphasize the importance of arts and crafts in the jewellery industry. The Métiers d’Art section, coordinated by Anouk Lettang, highlights artisans who are custodians of both ancestral know-how and contemporary creativity. T

hese artisans, including some renowned for their unique contributions to the field, will collaborate to create a special piece of jewellery throughout the event.

This piece will be inspired by the GemGenève logo and the natural beauty of Valle Verzasca, demonstrating various crafts in action—from chain making and diamond cutting to enamelling and jewel-setting.

Featured Artisans and Their Crafts

Laurent Jolliet – Chain Maker

As the last of his kind in Switzerland, Laurent Jolliet brings the rare craft of chain-making to the forefront. Trained at Gay Frères, a notable Geneva chain workshop, Jolliet is committed to preserving this intricate craft by producing handmade chains for top jewellery and watchmaking brands and teaching the next generation of Geneva’s apprentice jewellers.

I like my chains to have soul; the way they interlink, their flexibility, and their design must all be unique. Laurent Jolliet



H&H – Diamond Dealers

Founded by Antoine Haddad and Eric Hamers, H&H stands out as a ‘Made in France’ diamond dealership known for its deep roots in gemstone expertise and innovative diamond cutting techniques. Their participation underscores the ongoing innovation and technical mastery prevalent in today’s gemstone market.

Matteo Stauffacher – Enameller

A designer and architect by training, Matteo Stauffacher is a leading specialist in both grand feu and cloisonné enamelling techniques. His work, which regularly collaborates with premier jewellery and watchmaking names, highlights the meticulous and often breathtaking art of enamelling.

The perils, risks, suffering, pain and emotion of creativity are all poured into the soul of everything I do with enamel; that’s the beauty of the process. If it was easy, my work would be soulless. Matteo Stauffacher

Richard Lundin – Engraver

Swiss-based master craftsman Richard Lundin is celebrated for his detailed engravings that transform jewellery and watches into art. His collaboration with luxury brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet showcases the critical role of fine craftsmanship in enhancing the luxury appeal of jewellery pieces.

I hope to share my passion – a message of love, borne through Time and dedicated to visitors. Love letters are hand-written, just like the works I produce. Richard Lundin

Mehdi Belharet – Jewel Setter

With a robust background in setting for elite brands such as Piaget and Rolex, Mehdi Belharet brings a high level of precision and artistry to jewellery making. His recent venture, Atelier WWS, allows him to express his artistic vision while continuing to influence the industry through collaboration with major names on Place Vendôme.

I’m keen to show just how fascinating my craft is. I see access to training for younger generations of jewel-setters as crucial. Richard Mehdi Belharet

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The eighth edition of GemGenève represents a significant convergence of tradition and innovation within the jewellery sector. For industry professionals, this event offers not just a networking platform but also a rich source of inspiration and education that could influence future trends and techniques. The inclusion of Ukrainian artists and the focus on rare literary works further enrich the industry’s cultural dimensions, potentially opening new markets and audiences for unique jewellery pieces.

Overall, GemGenève 2024 promises to be a pivotal event for jewellers, artisans, and collectors, combining the beauty of artistic expression with the enduring allure of precious stones.