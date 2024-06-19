Gemfields Launches Book Showcasing African Gemstone Adventures

Gemfields has launched a new book, titled No Stone Unturned: The Hunt for African Gems, authored by Richa Goyal Sikri.

This publication explores the journey of gemstone discoveries across Africa over the past six decades, capturing the essence of the coloured gemstone industry.

A Collection of Real-Life Adventures

The book, No Stone Unturned, comprises 24 true stories that depict the dynamic and often perilous world of the gemstone trade.

Sikri’s narrative takes readers through the process of gemstone discovery, from the mines to the markets, providing insights into significant historical moments linked to Africa’s gem deposits.

Voices from the Industry

Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields, praised the initiative: “The spirit of adventure deep-rooted in the coloured gemstone industry is rarely captured, and the wonderful characters that make this industry so colourful too often take their stories to the grave. Gemfields commissioned this book in 2020 to honour these legendary individuals and their tales of courage, luck, energy, passion, and expertise. Richa has diligently captured countless hours of stories and injected her energetic writing style to create a first-of-a-kind work that inspires and intrigues readers.”

Author’s Perspective

Richa Goyal Sikri, a seasoned journalist and storyteller, emphasized the importance of highlighting Africa’s role in the gemstone industry. “This book aims to shine a light on African gem deposits and the extraordinary individuals connected to each story. It unravels the mineral mysteries of the Earth and the secrets of the gem trade, laced with humour and culture. Hopefully, the stories will transport you to a vibrant world, where you’ll learn, laugh, fall in love and, like me, never want to leave,” Sikri explained.

Research and Craftsmanship

Sikri’s approach involved extensive research, including interviews with key industry figures and a review of scientific articles. Each story is designed to be both informative and engaging, with the author providing updates and insights on the featured gemstones and their discoverers.

Publication and Availability

No Stone Unturned is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available for purchase on their website, Amazon, and other major booksellers. This debut book marks a significant milestone for Sikri, who resides in Singapore and continues to be a dedicated advocate for the gemstone industry.