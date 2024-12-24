Gemfields Faces Potential Disruption Amid Political Unrest in Mozambique

Gemfields, a prominent coloured gemstone miner, has raised concerns about the safety of its employees and operations at the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.

The unrest follows a contentious October election, upheld by the Mozambican Constitutional Council earlier this week, which has heightened instability in the region. The mine, located in Cabo Delgado province, is one of Gemfields’ main assets in the country, alongside its Megaruma, Campos De Joia, and Eastern Ruby Mining deposits.

Security Concerns and Impact on Local Communities

Gemfields has reported that groups exploiting the political instability have targeted nearby areas with arson, vandalism, and other disruptive activities. These actions include setting fires to villages, police stations, and some of Gemfields’ facilities. Additionally, the water supply to local communities and the residential village for Montepuez mine employees has been sabotaged.

The situation remains challenging, with operational continuity potentially affected if the unrest continues to escalate. Gemfields has acknowledged the seriousness of the disruptions but is maintaining its focus on safety and monitoring developments closely.

Gemfields’ Statement on Safety and Continuity

In a statement addressing the issue, Gemfields emphasised its commitment to safeguarding employees, contractors, and the surrounding community.

“The company’s priority remains the safety and security of its employees, contractors and community members,” Gemfields explained. They also noted the possibility of operational interruptions, stating, “Based on the trajectory of the ongoing situation, there may be interruptions to Montepuez’s mining operations resulting from this unrest. The company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and will provide further updates as necessary.”

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The Montepuez mine is recognised as a key source of rubies globally, and disruptions in its operations could affect ruby supply chains. Political unrest in mining regions brings challenges for jewellery suppliers, particularly in securing consistent and ethically sourced gemstones.