Freya Rose to Launch Zodiac Collection in June 2024

Designer Freya Rose is set to introduce her new Zodiac collection on 21st June 2024, featuring intricately handcrafted star sign pendants. This latest collection aims to offer a fresh perspective on zodiac jewellery, combining astrological symbols with elegant design elements.

Intricately Handcrafted Designs

The Zodiac collection showcases Freya Rose’s use of Mother of Pearl and 18ct gold-plated Sterling Silver. These materials are crafted to create pendants that embody both artistic expression and personal connection. Freya Rose explains, “I’ve always been drawn to the stars and had a fascination with astrology. I wanted to create a collection that’s inspired by the belt around the heavens and the studies derived from astrology, but are pieces of art in their own right which appeal to the zodiac lover and others for their personal connections.”

Emphasis on Ethical Craftsmanship

Freya Rose is known for her commitment to slow fashion and minimal environmental impact. The provenance and traceability of the materials used in her designs are important to her business philosophy. She collaborates with artisan shoe couturiers in Spain, ensuring that her jewellery and signature jewelled heels are responsibly sourced and handcrafted by skilled craftsmen and women. This dedication to preserving ancestral craft techniques highlights her commitment to ethical production practices

Collection Availability and Pricing

The new Zodiac collection will be available for purchase on 21st June 2024, with each pendant retailing at £150.00. Customers can purchase these pieces from freyarose.com, which offers international shipping options.

Industry Implications

Freya Rose’s Zodiac collection represents a notable entry in the niche market of zodiac-inspired jewellery. For jewellers, this launch underscores the growing consumer interest in personalised and meaningful accessories. The use of ethically sourced materials and the emphasis on handcrafted quality resonate with current industry trends towards sustainability and responsible production. As consumers continue to seek unique, story-driven pieces, the Zodiac collection is poised to attract attention from both astrology enthusiasts and those looking for distinctive jewellery.