Final Sessions for the Retail Jewellers’ Congress at NAJ Summit Announced

This year’s Retail Jewellers’ Congress, part of the NAJ Summit, is scheduled for June 24 at the Park Regis Hotel in Birmingham.

With the theme, “Think Different to Be Different,” the event will focus on the necessity for unique and adaptable retail strategies.

Sessions and Speakers

Andy Edwards, founder of TimeSmart, will present ‘Time Smart Retail Management.’ Drawing on his two decades of retail experience, Edwards will discuss time management challenges in the retail sector and offer practical advice for enhancing productivity.

Michael Donaldson, JBN Facilitator, will conduct an interactive “Show and Tell” session. Established as a staple since 2019, this segment allows members to exchange practical tips and experiences related to routine operational tasks like handling guarantees, repair price lists, and customer contracts. Highlighting potential improvements in everyday processes, this session reflects the congress’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

Nick Brackenbury, co-founder and CEO of NearSt, will discuss strategies for integrating online and offline retail to attract local shoppers, using Boodles’s approach as an example.

Jude Jennison will host a session on “Leading Through Uncertain Times,” offering strategies for leadership and team alignment amidst turbulent conditions. This session is particularly relevant given the current economic uncertainties impacting the retail industry.

Nikolas Venios from The Ideas Agency will deliver a dynamic one-hour innovation session. Focused on cutting-edge problem-solving techniques, Venios aims to inspire attendees to creatively tackle core business challenges.

Jonathan Ratcliff, a sales growth consultant, will address common ‘blind spots’ in business leadership, offering insights on areas often overlooked that can impact leadership effectiveness.

Tax specialist Nick Latimer will cover essential tax considerations for jewellers, focusing on strategies for leveraging tax reliefs. His session will guide attendees on navigating tax issues, especially when trying new business ventures or handling family-owned business transitions.

Networking Opportunities

Ben Massey, CEO of the NAJ, emphasized the cyclical nature of business and the current economic challenges: “We know that business is often cyclical and is particularly hard out there at the moment. It is why events such as the Retail Jewellers’ Congress are vital in making sure business leaders are accessing ideas, information, and assurance from knowledgeable and been-there-done-it speakers, and sharing and learning from other like-minded leaders in a supportive environment. If you run an independent jewellery retail business, can you afford to miss it?”

Pricing and Additional Information

The NAJ Summit, which also includes the Valuers’ Conference, runs from June 22-24. Ticket pricing is structured to encourage attendance for multiple days, with significant discounts for additional bookings:

One day: £245 + VAT (NAJ/IRV members), £295 + VAT (non-members)

Two days: £360 + VAT (NAJ/IRV members), £410 + VAT (non-members)

Three days: £455 + VAT (NAJ/IRV members), £495 + VAT (non-members)

For more information, visit https://naj.co.uk/summit-2024