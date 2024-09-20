Close Menu
    Friday, September 20
    Industry News

    Final Week to Book Tickets for 2024 NAJ Awards

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced that ticket registration for the 2024 NAJ Awards will close on Monday, 23rd September. 

    The awards ceremony, sponsored by Curteis, will take place on Thursday, 10th October, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.

    Event Details

    The NAJ Awards aim to acknowledge achievements across the UK jewellery industry, recognising initiatives and individuals that have made an impact over the past year.

    The evening will begin with a drinks reception at 18:30, followed by a three-course dinner and the awards presentation at 19:30. The event will conclude with music from 23:00, with carriages at midnight. The dress code is black tie.

    Ticket Information

    NAJ members can purchase tickets for £125 + VAT per person, while non-members are charged £175 + VAT. There is a 10% discount for those booking a full table of ten or more guests.

    Ben Massey, NAJ Chief Executive, said:

    “We look forward to welcoming the great and the good of the UK jewellery trade to celebrate the talent across our wonderful industry. Whether finalists, supporters or members wanting to participate in a fun evening, we urge all to book tickets before the deadline to avoid disappointment.”

    Sponsors

    This year’s NAJ Awards is supported by sponsors, including Curteis, TH March, RWK Goodman, British Academy of Jewellery, Vulcan Jewellery, At The Bench, Responsible Jewellery Council, eBay, Presman Mastermelt, and GVUK.

    For more information and to book tickets, visit the NAJ website.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

