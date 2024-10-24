Final Call for Registration: Gem-A Conference 2024

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) has issued a last reminder for professionals in gemmology to register for the upcoming Gem-A Conference 2024.

The conference, taking place on November 2-3 at etc.venues County Hall in London, is expected to attract gemologists, jewellers, auctioneers, and researchers from around the world. With registration closing on October 28 at 9 AM, this is the final opportunity for new delegates to secure their tickets.

Event Highlights and Structure

The Gem-A Conference, the Association’s key event, features two days of talks, networking opportunities, and hands-on learning. The agenda includes a mix of lectures by leading figures in gemmology and additional social and educational activities. Attendees can join networking drinks on the evening of Saturday, November 2, as well as take part in workshops held at Gem-A’s London headquarters. Guided tours of the Natural History Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum are also part of the schedule.

Participation in the conference is on a first-come, first-served basis, with Gem-A advising early registration to avoid disappointment.

Keynote Speakers and Topics

The 2024 speaker line-up features an international roster of industry specialists, each offering unique insights into various gemmological disciplines. The programme is designed to cover a range of significant topics, from the historical significance of quartz crystals to the sustainability of diamonds. Among the presentations, delegates will learn about the extraction and commercialisation of gemstones, developments in ruby mining, and innovations in gem authentication and age-dating.

Gem-A President and Master of Ceremonies, Richard Drucker, highlighted the educational significance of the event:

“With just two weeks left before the Gem-A Conference 2024, this is the final opportunity for gemmology professionals, jewellers, retailers, and researchers to secure their tickets. The conference underscores the importance of education and professional development within the gemmological community.”

The full schedule of speakers is as follows:

Saturday, November 2

The End of Gems and the Origins of Gemmology – Dr. Michael Bycroft, University of Warwick (UK)

Mozambican Ruby: The First 15 Years – Wim Vertriest, GIA (Thailand)

Characterisation of the Chitral Emeralds – Carina Hanser (Germany)

The Thrill of Discovery: A Miner’s Experience – Jim Clanin (USA)

Age Dating of Gemstones, Pearls, and Corals – Dr. Michael S. Krzemnicki, SSEF (Switzerland)

Sunday, November 3

Giant Quartz Crystals from Alpine Deposits – Michael F. Hügi (Switzerland)

Fantastic Opals: Their Nature and Where to Find Them – Boris Chauviré (France)

No Stone Unturned: The Hunt for African Gems – Richa Goyal Sikri (Singapore)

Sustainability Rated Diamonds Initiative – Kat Weymouth, SCS Global Services (USA)

Emerald Fillers and Today’s Market – Brecken Branstrator, Gemworld International (USA)

Ticket Information and Pricing

Tickets for the Gem-A Conference 2024 are priced at £260 for members, £330 for non-members, and £130 for students. Delegates also have the option to attend for one day only. For those looking to attend the Networking Drinks event, tickets are available for £50.

With registration closing soon, professionals interested in attending should register promptly.