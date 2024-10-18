Fabergé Unveils New 007-Inspired Jewellery Pieces

Fabergé has introduced two new items as part of its collaboration with the James Bond franchise, marking the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger (1964).

The new creations include a Goldfinger Egg Safe Locket with a ruby heart surprise, and a statement Octopussy ring, each designed with Fabergé’s distinctive craftsmanship.

These pieces are part of the Fabergé x 007 collection, created in partnership with EON Productions. The designs incorporate elements from the James Bond films alongside Fabergé’s signature craftsmanship.

Fabergé x 007 Goldfinger Egg Safe Locket

The Goldfinger Egg Safe Locket is the first piece in the new Goldfinger capsule collection. Crafted in 18k yellow gold, the egg-shaped locket is inspired by the gold depository safe at Fort Knox, a central element in the plot of Goldfinger. The locket opens to reveal a heart-shaped ruby, responsibly sourced from Mozambique, symbolising the antagonist’s obsession with gold. The pendant’s bail takes the form of the letter ‘G’, mimicking the font used in the film and referencing the signet ring worn by the character Goldfinger.

This is the first time Fabergé has created an egg surprise locket that opens in this style. It is available for purchase and pre-order from 16th October 2024.

Octopussy Ring Joins the Collection

Alongside the Goldfinger piece, Fabergé has also released a new Octopussy ring, which complements the existing Octopussy capsule collection. The 18k brushed yellow gold ring is designed in the shape of an octopus, with 48 round brilliant-cut diamonds adorning the tentacles. Two additional diamonds represent the octopus’ eyes, while a hidden ruby, again sourced from Mozambique, is concealed inside the ring band, adding Fabergé’s signature element of surprise.

The octopus motif refers to the antagonist from the 1983 film Octopussy.

Design and Collection Availability

The pieces were designed by Fabergé Head of Design, Liisa Tallgren, under the direction of Creative Director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell. Commenting on the new releases, von dem Bussche-Kessell said: “Another set of beautiful additions to our Fabergé x 007 James Bond Partnership with EON, these collectible pieces continue to commemorate iconic symbols and themes from the Bond universe and are brought to life in signature Fabergé styles.”

Tallgren further noted, “The glamour and appreciation of beauty and culture is where the worlds of Bond and Fabergé meet, a perfect place to create a collection of very special pieces that honour both Fabergé heritage and Bond storytelling.”

The latest additions are available to purchase at select Fabergé boutiques, as well as online at Faberge.com and 007Store.com.