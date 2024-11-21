Close Menu
    Industry News

    EU Criticises Kimberley Process Over Inaction on Russian Diamond Trade

    The European Union (EU) has issued a statement expressing further dissatisfaction with the Kimberley Process (KP) over its inability to address the role of Russian diamonds in the global market amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

    This year marks the third consecutive year the KP has failed to reach a consensus on addressing these issues.

    EU’s Position on the Kimberley Process

    On 18th November, the EU issued a statement criticising the Kimberley Process, asserting that its inaction undermines both the organisation’s credibility and the reputation of the natural diamond industry. The EU highlighted that addressing Russia’s involvement is essential to uphold the KP’s founding purpose of preventing the trade in conflict diamonds.

    The EU also condemned the current KP Chair for making “unfounded allegations” against the EU’s diamond trade policies. According to the EU, these remarks undermine the impartiality expected of the Chair and weaken the collaborative spirit necessary for the KP’s effectiveness.

    EU Actions on Russian Diamonds

    In response to the KP’s lack of progress, the EU, in collaboration with G7 nations, has implemented a ban on Russian diamonds. This measure aims to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its military operations in Ukraine.

    Additionally, the EU has proposed a certification system designed to trace the origin of diamonds and ensure that consumers can confidently avoid purchasing diamonds linked to the conflict. This initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen transparency in the diamond supply chain.

    Call for Reform

    The EU reaffirmed its commitment to the Kimberley Process but stressed the need for meaningful reforms. It called on the organisation to enhance its focus on:

    • Conflict Prevention: Addressing the link between rough diamonds and conflict zones.
    • Good Governance: Strengthening the Kimberley Process’s governance structures.
    • Transparency: Promoting greater accountability in the management of natural resources.

    The EU emphasised that the Kimberley Process must adapt to remain relevant and to continue supporting its original objectives of curbing the flow of conflict diamonds.

