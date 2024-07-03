e-Register Database Hits £3 Billion Milestone

The e-Register, a secure online database for jewellery and watches, has reached a significant milestone of £3 billion worth of items registered. This achievement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the database, which was launched in 1994 by The Guild of Valuers & Jewellers.

Overview of e-Register

The e-Register was initially developed to protect and recover jewellery, watches, and silverware. It was created as a complementary service to the Guild of Valuers & Jewellers’ valuation software, GuildPro. The database now holds over £3 billion worth of items and protects more than 350,000 customers.

Functionality and Services

The e-Register provides a centralised storage of Guild Valuations, allowing insurers, brokers, and underwriters to access their clients’ valuation portfolios. This access aids in setting premiums and settling claims. For jewellery owners, the database offers the potential for identification and recovery of lost or stolen items. Reports of missing items can be filed, enabling police forces to search the database and potentially reunite items with their rightful owners.

Integration with GuildPro

Every valuation on the e-Register is generated using GuildPro, a valuation software for professionals. GuildPro, developed with web technology, features an interface that facilitates the creation of detailed and consistent valuations. Valuations can be added to the e-Register only if they are completed on GuildPro, either by The Guild of Valuers & Jewellers or by members of their network of independent GuildPro users.

For more information on the e-Register database and the Guild of Valuers & Jewellers, visit www.gvj.org.uk, email info@gvj.org.uk, or call 01225 788716.