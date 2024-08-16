Diamonds Factory Expands European Presence with New Munich Store

Diamonds Factory has expanded its European operations by opening a new store in Munich, Germany, following hot on the heels of its Berlin boutique opening.

The Munich store is situated in the heart of the city’s old town and operates six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 7 pm.

Rapid Growth

The Munich store adds to Diamonds Factory’s growing network in Ireland, France, Germany, and the UK, as part of its European expansion

In addition to its European growth, Diamonds Factory’s parent company, Neve Jewels Group, has also been expanding its UK presence. The group has recently opened its 17th UK showroom under the Austen & Blake brand, located in Leicester. Austen & Blake, another jeweller under the group’s portfolio, offers a similar bespoke jewellery service, further reinforcing the parent company’s focus on customisation and customer-centric services.

Neve Jewels Group’s growth in both the UK and Europe signals potential increased competition in these markets, as more brands expand and adopt customisable jewellery models.