Close Menu
    Friday, August 16
    diamonds factory
    Industry News

    Diamonds Factory Expands European Presence with New Munich Store

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Diamonds Factory has expanded its European operations by opening a new store in Munich, Germany, following hot on the heels of its Berlin boutique opening.

    The Munich store is situated in the heart of the city’s old town and operates six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 7 pm.

    Rapid Growth

    The Munich store adds to Diamonds Factory’s growing network in Ireland, France, Germany, and the UK, as part of its European expansion

    In addition to its European growth, Diamonds Factory’s parent company, Neve Jewels Group, has also been expanding its UK presence. The group has recently opened its 17th UK showroom under the Austen & Blake brand, located in Leicester. Austen & Blake, another jeweller under the group’s portfolio, offers a similar bespoke jewellery service, further reinforcing the parent company’s focus on customisation and customer-centric services.

    Neve Jewels Group’s growth in both the UK and Europe signals potential increased competition in these markets, as more brands expand and adopt customisable jewellery models.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy