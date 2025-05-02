Close Menu
    Diamonds Do Good Hosts Inaugural Industry Trip to Botswana

    Ruchi Singla

    Diamonds Do Good has completed its first “Diamonds Do Good in Action” trip to Botswana. The initiative was designed to provide jewellery industry participants with on-site exposure to natural diamond mining operations and related community projects.

    The itinerary included visits to the Jwaneng diamond mine and a local diamond cutting and polishing facility. Attendees observed various stages of the supply chain and met employees, including individuals with disabilities, working within the sector.

    The delegation also met with government representatives to learn how diamond revenues have contributed to infrastructure development, including roads, schools, and hospitals. The visit also included time in the Okavango Delta region.

    Visit to Community Farming Project

    The group visited Erba Farms, operated by Botswana entrepreneur Tshireletso Seoromeng. With support from Diamonds Do Good since 2022, the farm has developed from a small-scale herb garden into a business supplying national grocery outlets. The visit marked the official opening of a new packing house, which currently employs six full-time staff.

    “Seeing this level of progress Tshireletso has made right here in my home country is incredibly moving,” said Marcus ter Haar, Chair of the Diamonds Do Good Beneficiary Committee. “Diamonds Do Good” is more than just a name. It’s a promise that the natural diamond industry is a force for positive change.”

    Industry Context

    The trip forms part of Diamonds Do Good’s broader efforts to highlight the social and economic impact of the natural diamond trade in producing countries. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts within the industry to demonstrate transparency in sourcing and to highlight socio-economic initiatives in diamond-producing regions.

    Upcoming Awards Event

    Diamonds Do Good will continue its promotional activities at the upcoming Diamonds Do Good Awards, scheduled for 5 June 2025. Honourees include:

    • Claudia Cividino (Jared) – Retail Leadership & Innovation Award
    • Tanishq – Purpose-Driven Business Leadership Award
    • Sissy’s Log Cabin – Community Impact Award
    • Shri Govind Dholakia (SRK) – GOOD Award for Lifetime Achievement

    For further information or to purchase tickets, visit: diamondsdogood.com/ddg-awards

