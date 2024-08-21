Debswana Honours Botswana’s First Olympic Gold Medalist with Diamond Gift 

Botswana’s success at the Paris 2024 Olympics was recognised by Debswana, which hosted a ceremony to honour the athletes and coaches who represented the country. The event highlighted sprinter Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist, and was organised in partnership with De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (DBGSS) and Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB).

Diamond Rewards for Tebogo and Team Botswana

Tebogo, who won gold in the men’s 200 metres with a time of 19.46 seconds, was presented with a polished diamond and a cash reward of P60,000 ($4,400) by Debswana. His fellow athletes and their technical team members were also recognised with diamond pins and the same cash reward, marking a significant gesture by the mining company to honour their achievements.

The event follows a government declaration of a half-day public holiday after Tebogo’s victory. He also anchored Botswana’s 4x400m relay team to a silver medal.

Debswana’s Commitment to Botswana Athletics

Speaking at the appreciation ceremony, Debswana Managing Director Andrew Motsomi reflected on the company’s long-standing support for Botswana’s athletics. “Los Angeles 2028 is just around the corner. We must not allow the standard we’ve set to drop. Our collective preparation for LA 2028 must begin now,” Motsomi said, signalling the company’s continued commitment to nurturing talent for future competitions.

In 2022, Debswana provided P9 million to support the Botswana Athletics Association’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which resulted in Tebogo’s gold medal and the team’s performance.

“Today, that vision has been realised in the most spectacular way. We are here to honour 14 of our finest, Botswana’s Olympians, who competed with unmatched zeal and brought home unprecedented glory,” Motsomi added, underscoring the impact of Debswana’s support.