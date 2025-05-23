Deafmetal Hearing Aid Jewellery Featured in V&A’s Design and Disability Exhibition

Finnish designer Jenni Ahtiainen’s hearing aid jewellery brand, Deafmetal, has been selected for inclusion in the Design and Disability exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

Opening on 7 June 2025, the exhibition examines the contributions of disabled, deaf, and neurodivergent designers to global design and culture from the 1940s to the present day.

From Personal Experience to Product Innovation

Ahtiainen began using hearing aids in 2018 after experiencing sudden hearing loss. Drawing on her background in jewellery and fashion design, she created pieces that transformed the appearance of her hearing devices into personal and expressive accessories. Her initial design, made using materials such as leather, chain and hand-stitched details, was shared on social media and received a strong response.

“I just wanted to make my own devices look and feel like me, and in doing so, I merged clinical health technology with what I knew—the fashion industry,” said Ahtiainen. “What I made by following my gut instincts turned out to be life-changing, and not only for me.”

She added, “Everyone has a desire to leave something of themselves behind. Something meaningful… I managed to create something that’s important enough that the prestigious V&A wants to showcase it to the world. This selection is a dream come true for me as a designer.”

Design Integration with Hearing Technology

Deafmetal jewellery is designed to be compatible with a wide range of hearing instruments, including hearing aids and cochlear implants from any manufacturer. The piece featured in the V&A exhibition is designed to be worn with a ReSound hearing aid and an Advanced Bionics cochlear implant.

Beyond personalisation, the designs offer functional benefits. By incorporating elements such as rings, holsters or earrings, they help keep devices secure and reduce the risk of loss—an issue for users engaged in physical activity or those with changing ear anatomy.

“It’s not just about aesthetics. It’s about function, safety, and confidence,” Ahtiainen said. She also noted, “We’re launching a new range specifically for men and active users.”

Industry Endorsement and Wider Implications

Deafmetal has received national and international recognition. It won New Product of the Year at Europe’s largest craft fair in 2018, and earned silver awards at the Creative Business Cup (2019) and Castle Business Tournament (2021). In 2022, Ahtiainen received the She’s Next Award from VISA for female entrepreneurs.

The British and Irish Hearing Instrument Manufacturers Association (BIHIMA) has also expressed support. BIHIMA Chairman Paul Surridge commented: “Too many people still avoid or delay wearing hearing instruments because of stigma. Design-led solutions like Deafmetal are vital. They don’t just improve the user experience—they challenge the outdated attitudes that surround hearing loss.”

This reflects a broader trend highlighted in the 2024/25 BIHIMA audiologist survey, where professionals raised concerns about delays in hearing aid adoption and noted a need for tools that increase user engagement and confidence. EuroTrak UK data further shows that nearly a quarter of people with hearing loss wait more than five years before seeking help, often due to stigma.

The Design and Disability exhibition at the V&A is scheduled to run throughout 2025.