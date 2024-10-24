De Beers to Offer Country of Origin Data for Diamonds on Tracr Platform

De Beers Group has announced an expansion of its diamond traceability initiatives, revealing plans to provide specific country of origin data for all newly registered diamonds over 0.5 carats in polished size, starting from 2025.

This development, supported by Tracr, De Beers’ blockchain-based platform, represents a step forward in transparency and ethical sourcing within the diamond industry.

New Tracing Capabilities for Diamonds Above 0.5 Carats

From 2025, De Beers will register the country of origin for rough diamonds above 1 carat in size (equivalent to 0.5 carats polished) on the Tracr platform. This initiative aligns with the size thresholds for new diamond import requirements for G7 countries, ensuring compliance with evolving global regulations. Tracr’s ability to trace diamonds from their source provides jewellers, retailers, and consumers with more detailed information, supporting confidence in sourcing practices.

Previously, diamonds registered on Tracr were listed as originating from one of De Beers’ operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia, or South Africa under the ‘DTC’ (De Beers Trading Company) origin. This reflected the company’s practice of blending diamonds from these countries. However, with advancements in proprietary scanning technology and artificial intelligence, Tracr can now digitally disaggregate diamonds, offering more precise information about the specific country of origin for each stone.

Consumer Demand for Ethical Sourcing

Providing country-specific data addresses increasing consumer interest in sustainability and ethical sourcing in the diamond industry. De Beers’ CEO, Al Cook, commented on this shift, stating, “For the first time in history, we have the technology to provide our customers with the provenance of their diamonds at scale. We know that our clients care deeply about sustainability and want to understand the good their diamonds have done. Our ambition is to offer them the story of every De Beers-sourced diamond, tracing its journey and positive impact from its origin to its crafting.”

This announcement was made at the ‘Spotlight on Diamonds’ event in Paris, which was attended by representatives from leading luxury jewellery brands. During the event, De Beers also provided updates on its broader sustainability goals through its ‘Building Forever’ framework, which focuses on improving livelihoods, addressing climate change, and promoting environmental conservation.

Looking Ahead

De Beers’ expansion of Tracr’s capabilities is part of a wider shift in the diamond industry. Offering specific origin data at scale helps meet regulatory requirements and addresses consumer preferences for greater transparency. This development may encourage wider adoption of traceability technologies across the industry, contributing to transparency and ethical sourcing standards. As Tracr continues to evolve, jewellers can expect a more robust and verifiable means of ensuring the provenance of the diamonds they offer, ultimately strengthening consumer confidence in the ethical value of their products.