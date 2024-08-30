Close Menu
    Friday, August 30
    img 9966
    Industry News

    Cooksongold to Participate in The Jewellery Show 2024

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Cooksongold has confirmed its participation in The Jewellery Show 2024, scheduled for 1-2 September at Olympia, London. 

    Showcasing Products and Services

    At the event, Cooksongold will present a range of its products and services, including Precious Metal Casting, Laser Cutting, and Scrap services. 

    Cooksongold’s stand, located at G40, will include demonstrations, giving visitors the chance to experience the latest tools and techniques. These demonstrations are designed to provide insights into current jewellery-making processes, potentially useful for jewellers looking to adopt new methods or improve existing practices.

    In addition, Cooksongold’s team will be available to offer advice and guidance. This could be relevant for jewellers seeking to expand their knowledge or explore new products that may enhance their craftsmanship and business operations.

    The Jewellery Show 2024 itself remains a significant platform for networking and identifying new opportunities within the industry, marking it as a key date for professionals across the sector.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy