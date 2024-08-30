Cooksongold to Participate in The Jewellery Show 2024

Cooksongold has confirmed its participation in The Jewellery Show 2024, scheduled for 1-2 September at Olympia, London.

Showcasing Products and Services

At the event, Cooksongold will present a range of its products and services, including Precious Metal Casting, Laser Cutting, and Scrap services.

Cooksongold’s stand, located at G40, will include demonstrations, giving visitors the chance to experience the latest tools and techniques. These demonstrations are designed to provide insights into current jewellery-making processes, potentially useful for jewellers looking to adopt new methods or improve existing practices.

In addition, Cooksongold’s team will be available to offer advice and guidance. This could be relevant for jewellers seeking to expand their knowledge or explore new products that may enhance their craftsmanship and business operations.

The Jewellery Show 2024 itself remains a significant platform for networking and identifying new opportunities within the industry, marking it as a key date for professionals across the sector.