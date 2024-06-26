Company of Master Jewellers Partners with Independents’ Day UK

The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ) has announced its official support for Independents’ Day UK, an annual campaign aimed at promoting small, independent retail businesses whjich is scheduled to take place over the weekend of 6 and 7 July 2024.

Local Engagement and Promotions

Independents’ Day UK encourages shoppers across the country to support local independent retailers by spending money in their shops.

This year, the campaign has expanded to a full weekend, with organisers suggesting that if every adult in the UK spent £3 at an independent retailer, it could inject approximately £153 million into the sector.

Thousands of independent retailers are expected to participate, offering special promotions and collaborating with other local businesses to attract shoppers. The campaign’s activities are designed to highlight the unique offerings of independent retailers and drive foot traffic to local high streets.

Support from the Company of Master Jewellers

Fran Hopes, Head of Marketing at CMJ, stated, “The Company of Master Jewellers’ fundamental belief is that independent retail is a vital part of the socio-economic equilibrium – independent jewellery retailers bring diversity, tradition and specialist knowledge to the high street. We are always looking for new ways to support, promote and celebrate the unique benefits of shopping with independent retailers, and our new partnership with Independents’ Day UK arms our members with a host of free marketing support and exposure to connect with their customers and shout about what makes them great.”

CMJ will support the campaign by encouraging its members to download free marketing assets for use online and in-store. Additionally, CMJ will urge its members to share their retail success stories for potential feature on the Independents’ Day UK website.

Wider Participation

The campaign has garnered support from around 100 local councils, chambers of commerce, and business improvement districts. Key trade organisations, including the Independent Retailers’ Confederation, the British Independent Retailers’ Association (bira), and the Association of Town & City Management, are also backing the initiative.

The CMJ is the largest specialist jewellery and watch buying group in the UK and Ireland, comprising approximately 165 supplier members and 150 retailer members. For more information on how to get involved with Independents’ Day UK, visit www.independentsdayuk.org.