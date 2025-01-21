Close Menu
    Thursday, January 23
    cmj
    Industry News

    CMJ Reports 6.5% Growth in Golden Quarter Sales, Boosting Independent Jewellers

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ) has reported a 6.5% year-on-year increase in group sales during the “golden quarter” from September to December 2024, underscoring strong buyer confidence among its independent retail members ahead of the festive season.

    A survey conducted by CMJ among its retailer members revealed that 71% experienced higher sales over Christmas compared to the same period in 2023. Stock sell-through figures in early January 2025 further confirmed a robust Christmas trading period for members.

    Key Role of the CMJ Autumn Trade Event

    The CMJ Autumn Trade Event was instrumental in the quarter’s performance, particularly through the introduction of the “CMJ Pay” initiative. This initiative allocated credit to full, shareholding retail members, calculated based on their turnover within the group. The credit, usable exclusively with approved suppliers at the event, supported members in preparing stock for the festive season.

    Commenting on the initiative, CMJ Managing Director Emmet Cummins said:

    “Our fundamental aim as a group is to protect the position of independent retail jewellers on the high street.

    “We introduced CMJ Pay as a way to support our members to be able to buy with confidence ahead of the key festive period – and this initiative clearly worked, which is why we will once again be providing CMJ Pay to our retailers at our next Trade Event.”

    Strong Sell-Through and Challenges Ahead

    Post-Christmas stock sell-through figures suggest the initiative was effective. Cummins noted that these results, along with feedback from members who reported positive Christmas trading, indicate a strong starting position for CMJ and its retailers in 2025.

    However, Cummins acknowledged that not all members shared in this success:

    “Of course, there are some retailers amongst our membership who did not have such a good Christmas, and we plan to share ideas and learnings with the wider membership to support those businesses that found it more challenging.”

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy