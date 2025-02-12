CiviGem Launches as Digital Hub for the Global Diamond and Jewellery Trade

A new digital platform, CiviGem, has been launched to facilitate networking, collaboration, and information-sharing among professionals in the diamond and jewellery industry.

Originally developed for the London Diamond Bourse (LDB), the platform has been expanded to serve the wider trade. According to David Troostwyk, President of the LDB and founder of CiviGem, the initiative addresses longstanding challenges in industry connectivity.

“As someone who has spent years working across different facets of the trade—from mining to manufacturing to retail—I’ve seen firsthand how disconnected the industry can be. CiviGem is about breaking down those barriers, making us all stronger, louder, and more impactful as a united community,” said Troostwyk.

Key Features of CiviGem

The platform includes several features designed to support industry engagement, including:

Global Industry Directory – Users can connect based on location, expertise, company type, and trade association.

– Users can connect based on location, expertise, company type, and trade association. Direct Messaging & Community Engagement – The platform enables real-time communication and group discussions.

– The platform enables real-time communication and group discussions. Knowledge Sharing & Industry Insights – CiviGem provides a library of information covering natural diamonds, industry trends, and best practices.

– CiviGem provides a library of information covering natural diamonds, industry trends, and best practices. Support for Young Professionals – Mentorship spaces are available to guide emerging diamantaires and jewellery professionals.

Industry Impact

CiviGem is designed for professionals across the diamond and jewellery trade, providing a digital space for networking and knowledge-sharing.

“Success in this industry has always been about connections—who you know, what you learn, and how you adapt. CiviGem brings that to the digital age, ensuring that no matter where you are in the world, you’re never more than a click away from the right people and the right opportunities,” added Troostwyk.

Access and Availability

CiviGem is available to industry professionals via its website and mobile app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit www.civigem.com.