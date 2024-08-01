Citizen Celebrates 100 Years with Traveling Exhibition

Citizen is marking its centenary with a traveling exhibition showcasing 100 of its most iconic timepieces.

This milestone event began in Tokyo, has now arrived in New York City, and is set to tour Europe next.

A Century of Watchmaking Excellence

Founded in 1918 as Shokosha Watch Research Institute, Citizen has maintained a commitment to accessible and reliable timepieces. Chief Operating Officer Yoshihisa Yajima reflected on the brand’s inclusive mission, stating, “He wanted to express that the watches would be loved by the people. Ever since, we’ve continuously made watches that all people will love and that will help them with everyday life.”

Exhibition Highlights

The exhibition features Citizen’s first watch, the hand-wound caliber 16 pocket watch, and significant innovations like the Eco-Drive One from 2016, the thinnest light-powered watch ever made. It also includes unique models such as the bright red and yellow Kinder Time from 1968, designed for children. The collection is categorized into themes like “Simple Sophistication,” “Stellar Design,” and “Pioneering,” illustrating the company’s diverse manufacturing capabilities.

“We have a fully integrated system starting with the production of each component—we do assembly, we do everything,” said Yajima. “We’re always trying to improve according to our motto, ‘Better starts now.'”

Looking to the Future

Citizen’s celebration of its heritage does not detract from its focus on future innovations. Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watches America, emphasized the brand’s forward-thinking approach at the exhibition’s opening. “Today we start looking forward,” Cohen remarked. “We listen to consumers but also our own point of view. That means using materials like Super Titanium and Duratect, and technologically advanced movements such as atomic timekeeping, Satelite Wave, and special mechanical watches.”

Cohen also highlighted the brand’s efforts to attract younger customers. “The customer is aging down now. We have a lot of younger watch enthusiasts coming into Citizen, and we need to give them what they want.”

Commemorative Publication

For those unable to attend the exhibition, or for visitors seeking a keepsake, Assouline has published a book, Citizen: The Essence of Time. Authored by watch expert Jack Forster, the 239-page volume chronicles the brand’s history and milestones.