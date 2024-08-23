CIBJO Reports Progress to UN Global Compact on Sustainability Initiatives

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) has submitted its biennial report to the United Nations Global Compact, detailing its programmes and activities from September 2022 to September 2024.

This submission is part of CIBJO’s ongoing commitment to the UN’s corporate sustainability initiative, which focuses on promoting responsible business practices globally.

Key Programmes and Initiatives

CIBJO’s recent efforts included educational events, development of business guidelines, and promoting collective action within the jewellery sector. Key initiatives were:

Educational Events and Workshops

CIBJO organised several learning events, such as workshops and webinars, aimed at enhancing awareness of sustainability practices. Notable events took place at industry fairs like VicenzaOro, with sessions addressing topics such as responsible sourcing, supply chain transparency, and the transition of knowledge between generations in the jewellery trade. Development of Tools and Guidelines

CIBJO introduced tools and guidelines to help members comply with the Global Compact principles, available online for industry use in incorporating CSR into operations. Collaborations and Partnerships

CIBJO strengthened its collaboration with industry partners, including the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, to promote climate resilience, resource preservation, and inclusiveness in the jewellery sector. CIBJO continued its collaboration with the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) on projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 17 on global partnerships.

Focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Standards

CIBJO’s Sustainable Commission released a report in August 2023 clarifying differences between CSR and ESG frameworks. The report noted the increasing relevance of ESG, which includes more quantifiable and enforceable standards.

Sector-Specific Initiatives

CIBJO addressed issues in the industry, with its Pearl Commission focusing on the impact of microplastics on molluscs and pearl quality, urging measures to reduce ocean pollution. The Ethics Commission focused on intellectual property protection, while the Diamond Commission examined how shifting consumer sentiment and geopolitical developments are affecting industry standards and nomenclature.

CIBJO continued its Greenhouse Gas Measurement Initiative, in place since 2014, providing guidance for industry players aiming to meet international environmental standards like ISO Standard 14064.

Outlook for the Future

CIBJO will continue working with partners on solutions to climate change, environmental degradation, and social inequality. Collaborations with educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and governmental bodies aim to support the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of its broader commitment to fostering responsible business practices, CIBJO has launched a series of educational initiatives through its World Jewellery Confederation Education Foundation (WJCEF), which offers training in CSR and ESG standards. Additionally, the recently established CIBJO Academy will serve as a platform to disseminate knowledge about industry standards and best practices to jewellers worldwide.