CIBJO President Dr Gaetano Cavalieri Receives ICA Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President of the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA). The award was conferred during the ICA Congress held in Brasilia from 19 to 22 May.

The ICA award was presented to Dr Cavalieri in recognition of his work supporting standard-setting and international cooperation within the coloured gemstone sector.

Statements from ICA Leadership

Damien Cody, President of the ICA, said:

“Gaetano Cavalieri stands today as one of the most respected and influential figures in the global jewellery community. His dedication spans decades, and we, as an industry, owe him a deep and enduring debt of gratitude.”

Doug Hucker, ICA CEO, commented:

“It is nearly impossible to acknowledge all of the people, organisations, industry sectors and associations who have benefited from Dr Cavalieri’s efforts and participation. The ICA is honoured to recognise a true titan of our industry.”

Dr Cavalieri’s Response and Role at CIBJO

In response to the award, Dr Cavalieri stated:

“I am delighted to have been recognised by ICA for my long standing efforts to develop standards across the global coloured gemstone community. The ICA plays a key role for the benefit of the global international coloured gemstone industry.”

Dr Cavalieri has held the position of CIBJO President for over 20 years. CIBJO brings together national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, as well as a number of industry corporations and international bodies.