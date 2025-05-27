Chelsea Women Appoints D.Louise as First Official Jewellery Partner

Chelsea FC Women has announced D.Louise as the club’s first official jewellery partner. The collaboration will begin with the 2025/26 season and will include co-branded jewellery collections and fan engagement initiatives.

The British jewellery brand will produce co-branded items in conjunction with the start of the new season. The partnership will also involve the brand’s presence at Chelsea Women events, including player arrivals at Stamford Bridge and the annual Player of the Year Awards.

Product Integration and Fan Engagement

D.Louise jewellery is produced using materials marketed as waterproof and tarnish-resistant. The partnership includes co-hosted watch parties and the release of branded collections aimed at supporters of women’s football.

Players will wear D.Louise jewellery on matchdays and at official engagements. Chelsea FC Women’s commercial director Giulia Mazzia said the partnership aligns with the club’s values:

“We are thrilled to welcome D.LOUISE to the Chelsea FC Women family. Their story, mission, and the emotion behind their jewellery aligns so naturally with our team’s spirit; winning with pride, always showing up with heart, and – being female-founded – celebrating women. We are excited to create a product that fans can buy as a lasting memory of Chelsea Women.”

Brand Background and Industry Implications

D.Louise was founded in 2021 by Olivia Jenkins. According to the company, its origin stems from personal loss and a desire to create meaningful, enduring jewellery.

D.Louise founder Olivia Jenkins stated that the collaboration is personally significant to her:

“This partnership means so much to me personally. D.LOUISE was created in memory of my mum, as a way to turn pain into purpose and create something strong, lasting, and full of meaning. To now align with Chelsea FC Women, a team that embodies that same resilience and heart, feels incredibly powerful. We’re not just creating jewellery, we’re telling a story of strength, of showing up, and staying in the game, no matter what life throws at you.”