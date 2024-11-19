Central African Republic Rejoins Kimberley Process After Eleven-Year Suspension

The Central African Republic (CAR) has been reinstated as a full participant in the Kimberley Process (KP), ending an 11-year suspension initially imposed due to concerns over the use of diamond revenues to fund armed conflict.

This reinstatement allows CAR to export rough diamonds from all regions within its borders, broadening the previous restriction to select “green zones” that met KP compliance requirements.

Background of CAR’s Suspension and Reinstatement

CAR’s suspension in 2013 stemmed from allegations that diamonds were financing rebel activities in the country. The Kimberley Process, a global initiative aimed at preventing the trade of conflict diamonds, imposes stringent regulations to ensure that diamond exports are not linked to violence. After significant efforts to meet the KP’s minimum standards, CAR has been readmitted, marking an important step in its efforts to integrate into the legitimate diamond trade.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chair of the Kimberley Process for 2024 and representing the UAE, remarked on CAR’s reinstatement:

“Amongst our most significant achievements is the readmission of the Central African Republic to the KP. This decision highlights our commitment to inclusivity and to supporting member states on their journeys toward peace and prosperity. As we welcome CAR back, we renew our dedication to helping nations where diamonds can serve as a force for stability, development and empowerment.”

Kimberley Process Expands Membership and Initiatives

The plenary session on 15 November also included the appointment of the World Diamond Council (WDC) to lead discussions on redefining “conflict diamonds,” potentially expanding the scope to include governance and human rights issues.

Uzbekistan was also admitted as the KP’s 60th member, further extending the initiative’s global coverage.

Key Developments Under UAE’s Chairmanship

Ahmed Bin Sulayem commented on key developments under the UAE’s chairmanship of the KP, stating:

“When the UAE assumed the KP chair, we committed to making 2024 a year of meaningful progress, not merely in words but through action. I am proud to say we have collectively honoured that commitment with several landmark achievements, including the inauguration of the permanent KP secretariat in Botswana, the introduction of the proof of concept for the digitalisation of the KP certificate, the historic intersessional plenary in May and, of course, the readmittance of Central African Republic into the KP family.”