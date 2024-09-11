Carol Woolton Explores the History of Jewellery in New Book

If Jewels Could Talk by Carol Woolton examines the cultural and historical significance of jewellery across civilisations

Jewellery historian Carol Woolton, former editor at British Vogue, has published If Jewels Could Talk: Seven Secret Histories, which explores the cultural and symbolic meanings of seven types of jewellery—hoops, rings, beads, charms, brooches, cuffs, and head ornaments—across various civilisations.

Woolton explores the global origins, evolution, and cultural importance of jewellery in human history.

A Global Perspective on Jewellery

The book examines jewellery traditions from various cultures, such as Viking silver torques, Imperial Chinese jade, and sixteenth-century Posy rings, showcasing their roles as both personal adornments and cultural artefacts.

The book covers jewellery from civilisations such as Ancient Greece, Rome, and China. Woolton also explores motifs like snake designs, organic gems, and cameo carving, reflecting jewellery’s diverse roles throughout history.

Insights from the Author

Commenting on the book’s themes, Woolton explains:

“Whatever time of the earth’s history you were born on this planet, whatever culture or civilisation you were born into, we all essentially wear the same things. While we remain social creatures, jewellery will always provide something for us to hold onto. This book is an acknowledgement of that need.”

Woolton highlights how jewellery’s significance has persisted across time and cultures. Through seven types of jewellery, the book explores how factors like fashion, religion, and social change have influenced these items.

For jewellers, If Jewels Could Talk offers insights into consumer preferences and the cultural significance of jewellery. The book highlights the emotional and symbolic value of these items, which may offer perspectives on future trends.

Woolton also addresses modern trends like recycled materials, AI, and 3D printing, which may influence the future of jewellery design and manufacturing.

Praise for the Book

The book has received praise from figures in the fashion and jewellery world. Jewellery designer Theo Fennell said, “If jewels could, indeed, talk, I don’t think they could be more eloquent than Carol Woolton is on their behalf.” Author and model Sophie Dahl described it as a “compelling trip through the looking glass and history.” Author Andrew Roberts commended its scholarly approach and global perspective.

A Resource for Jewellers and Historians

While If Jewels Could Talk appeals to a wide audience, its historical details and cultural insights may be a useful resource for jewellers. The discussion of past trends and future technologies provides a bridge between tradition and innovation in the jewellery industry. The exploration of past trends and technologies—alongside a discussion of jewellery’s future—offers jewellers an opportunity to connect tradition with innovation in their work.

Woolton’s book is available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats.