Buccellati Hosts Historical Exhibition in Venice

Buccellati has launched a retrospective exhibition titled “The Prince of Goldsmiths, Rediscovering the Classics” in Venice. Set in Oficine 800 on Giudecca Island from April 18 to June 18, 2024, the exhibition is crafted by Balich Wonder Studio with Alba Cappellieri overseeing the jewellery and silverware displays. It aims to highlight Buccellati’s historical development and craftsmanship since its inception in 1919.

Andrea Buccellati, creative director and honorary president of the Maison, remarked: “The classics offer the pleasure of rediscovery, evoking timeless worlds of elegance, art and nature.

“Reinterpreting them means reinterpreting millennial traditions and forms with an always up-to-date look.

“This is the aim of the exhibition, which is an even more precious moment to us, as it is hosted in Venice.

“The classics are a bridge thrown between past and future, evidence of an original style to be perpetuated in the times to come.”

The Buccellati Generations

The exhibit is divided into four distinct sections, each focusing on different facets of Buccellati’s history. The first section, “The Buccellati Generations,” presents the ‘Buccellati Venice Butterfly,’ a design symbolising beauty and renewal, reflecting the legacy of the Buccellati family’s craftsmanship through the generations.

Man Made Wonders

The second section, “Manmade Wonders,” features silver items like small boxes, smoking accessories, and handbags that demonstrate the brand’s detailed craftsmanship throughout the 20th century.

Natural Wonders

The “Natural Wonders” section displays silver works that are iconic to the Buccellati Style, noted for intricate techniques such as embossing and chiselling that draw on Renaissance traditions.

The Gallery of the Icons

The concluding section, “The Gallery of the Icons,” is a visually striking space that showcases Buccellati’s iconic jewellery as standalone art pieces within a minimalist, neoclassical-style setting.

Relevance and Implications for the Jewellery Industry

This exhibition not only commemorates the artistic milestones of Buccellati but also provides an educational insight for jewellers and designers into the historical and technical aspects of jewellery making. Showcasing these traditional techniques and their evolution is essential for maintaining high standards in jewellery design today.

“The Prince of Goldsmiths, Rediscovering the Classics” serves as a reflection on Buccellati’s lasting influence on the jewellery industry, celebrating traditional craftsmanship while looking towards future innovation. This event not only honours past achievements but also informs the ongoing development of the sector.