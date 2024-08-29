Bronze Age Jewellery Restored and Displayed in Dundee

A significant restoration project has brought a rare set of Bronze Age jewellery back to life after more than 4,000 years. Discovered in 1870 at the former Balgay Estate near Dundee, the pieces—a matching necklace and bracelet set—are now on display at The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum. This marks the first time these ancient artefacts have been seen in their original form since their burial.

Restoration and Discovery

The jewellery, which consists of 42 jet beads and nine jet plates, was initially believed to be a single piece. However, recent research by Dr Allison Sheridan at National Museums Scotland revealed that the beads belonged to a matching necklace and bracelet set. These artefacts were worn by a woman of significant social status during the Bronze Age, with the jet being a valued material imported from Yorkshire.

Matthew Knight, Senior Curator of Prehistory at National Museums Scotland, described the restoration process: “It was part of a jewellery set that was buried with the dead, and the restoration involved several layers of analysis, including X-rays of the beads to understand how they were made.”

National Museums Scotland conservators recreated the missing 66 beads using resin plaster, working to make the restoration as precise as possible. The plates, decorated with bored dot designs, were also analysed to determine their wear, confirming that the jewellery was frequently worn.

Historical and Cultural Significance

The restoration of this jewellery sheds light on the craftsmanship and cultural practices of the Bronze Age and the societal structures of the time. According to Mr Knight, “It was a sign of your wealth, and to be buried with one in death also conveyed that status.” The burial site and its contents suggest that the region around Dundee was home to a relatively affluent community, likely thriving due to the fertile agricultural land.

Christina Donald, Curator of Early History at Leisure & Culture Dundee, commented on the jewellery’s display at The McManus: “We look forward to welcoming the Balgay jet jewellery to Dundee for our museum visitors to see on display for the first time. We highly value the partnership that has made this possible.

“Thanks to the expertise and generosity of National Museums Scotland, we can showcase the jewellery and reveal the results of in-depth scientific research to shed light on these important artefacts. Documentary study by volunteers from Abertay Historical Society and Friends of Balgay Park has also helped us share the story of the re-discovery of this necklace and bracelet more than 100 years ago by the banks of the Tay.”

Exhibition at The McManus

The necklace and bracelet are now displayed in The McManus’ Landscapes and Lives gallery, which explores Dundee’s natural landscape and its inhabitants from the Mesolithic period to the Iron Age. The exhibition features the restored jewellery and highlights the scientific research and conservation efforts involved in the restoration.

Mr Knight added, “The work undertaken by National Museums Scotland researchers and conservators allows us to experience these important Bronze Age objects as they would have been seen thousands of years ago.”