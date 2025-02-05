British Academy of Jewellery Hosts Graduate Exhibition and Awards Evening

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) Birmingham held its annual Graduate Exhibition and Awards Evening on 29 January at the Birmingham Assay Office. The event featured work from graduates of the Level 3 Jewellery Design and Manufacturing Diploma and the Jewellery Apprenticeship courses, with pieces including Mandala Domed Pendants, Stacking Rings, and Laser-Cut Acrylic projects.

Recognising Student Achievement

More than 70 attendees, including students, alumni, and industry professionals, gathered to view the graduates’ work and celebrate their accomplishments. BAJ alumna Tabitha Sullivan, founder of Tabi DSGN, addressed the audience, sharing insights into her career since graduating. She reflected on the challenges and opportunities she has encountered, noting a recent milestone in which her earrings were worn by UK artist Lola Young on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

BAJ tutors and industry sponsors then presented awards recognising students’ technical skill, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Award Recipients

A total of eight awards were presented, each sponsored by an industry organisation:

NAJ’s One to Watch Award – Presented by National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) President Gary Wroe, this award was given to Phoebe Woodall. She received free access to NAJ’s Foundation Programme, a mentorship initiative for those entering the jewellery trade.

– Presented by National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) President Gary Wroe, this award was given to Phoebe Woodall. She received free access to NAJ’s Foundation Programme, a mentorship initiative for those entering the jewellery trade. Signet Award for Technical Excellence – Awarded to Bronia Bignold for her work on the Stacking Rings and Lidded Box projects. She received a jeweller’s toolkit.

– Awarded to Bronia Bignold for her work on the Stacking Rings and Lidded Box projects. She received a jeweller’s toolkit. Betts Group Craftsmanship Award – Presented to Emily Malcolm in recognition of her focus on handmade chain work, with a silver ingot as the prize.

– Presented to Emily Malcolm in recognition of her focus on handmade chain work, with a silver ingot as the prize. Andra Jewels Mandala Award – Given to Phoebe Woodall for her mandala pendant design, earning her a Cooksongold voucher.

– Given to Phoebe Woodall for her mandala pendant design, earning her a Cooksongold voucher. Tutor’s Choice Award – Presented to Amber Gosden for overall achievement, with a Cooksongold voucher as the prize.

– Presented to Amber Gosden for overall achievement, with a Cooksongold voucher as the prize. Cooksongold Award for Excellence in Design – Awarded to Kristina Maleckaite for her creative and well-executed design, with a Cooksongold voucher as the prize.

– Awarded to Kristina Maleckaite for her creative and well-executed design, with a Cooksongold voucher as the prize. BAJ TB1 Cohort Award – Recognising perseverance and progress, this award was presented to Lejaih Douglas, who received a Cooksongold voucher.

– Recognising perseverance and progress, this award was presented to Lejaih Douglas, who received a Cooksongold voucher. BAJ TB2 Cohort Award – Given to Ellie Trifonos for demonstrating skill and creativity, with a Cooksongold voucher as the prize.

Industry Support and Future Prospects

BAJ CEO Gabriel Gherscovic highlighted the role of industry partnerships in supporting new talent, stating:

“It’s an honour to see our graduates stepping confidently into the industry, showcasing the skills and passion they’ve developed here. We’re excited to watch them make their mark, supported by the strong partnerships with industry sponsors who play a vital role in their success.”

Miranda Sharpe, BAJ Birmingham Centre Lead and Apprenticeships Coordinator, commented on the students’ efforts:

“We are incredibly proud of our graduates and the exceptional craftsmanship they have showcased this year. This event is a celebration of their dedication, creativity, and technical skill, and we are excited to see them flourish in the jewellery industry.”

Award sponsor Stuart Wibberley of Cooksongold added:

“It’s really encouraging to see so many people who are willing to delve into the creative world of jewellery manufacturing. It gives me great hope for the future of the industry.”

The BAJ Careers Department also acknowledged the contributions of industry sponsors, stating:

“We extend our thanks to all those who contribute to nurturing new talent by sponsoring an award this year, your generosity and commitment make a lasting impact on the future of jewellery design and craftsmanship.” Learn more about BAJ’s courses here.