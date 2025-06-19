Botswana, Angola and Qatar Signal Intent to Join WFDB at 2025 Presidents’ Meeting

Botswana, Angola and Qatar have expressed their intent to join the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), as announced during the organisation’s 2025 Presidents’ Meeting held in New York.

The high-level gathering, hosted in collaboration with the Diamond Dealers Club of New York, brought together global stakeholders for discussions focused on the future of the natural diamond sector.

WFDB Emphasises Unified Global Voice

The event commenced with WFDB President Yoram Dvash underscoring the organisation’s mission to secure the future of the natural diamond industry through ethical leadership, transparency, and unity. “We are not just preserving the diamond industry — we are building its future,” he stated, calling for greater industry coordination on global matters.

Government Engagement and New Memberships

Botswana President Duma Boko delivered a keynote address reaffirming his country’s commitment to ethical and transparent practices within the diamond trade, noting the contribution of diamonds to Botswana’s economic development. Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, confirmed that Angola would join the WFDB through the newly created Angola Diamond Exchange. Qatar, also represented at the meeting, voiced its interest in becoming a member.

Policy, Technology and Trade Discussions

Throughout the two-and-a-half-day summit, industry leaders engaged in panel discussions on key issues including trade tariffs, traceability, the natural versus lab-grown diamond debate, and marketing strategies. Speakers included representatives from leading organisations, among them Feriel Zerouki, Sara Yood, Gaetano Cavalieri, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Paul Rowley.

De Beers CEO Al Cook addressed the importance of adopting advanced traceability technologies and called for consistent international trade policies. He stated that natural diamonds should be exempt from tariffs in non-producing markets such as the United States.

Recognition of Industry Contributors

The meeting concluded with the presentation of several awards. President Boko received the Guardian of the Diamond Industry Award, while Ministers and De Beers’ Al Cook were granted Lifetime Membership in the WFDB.

Longstanding contributors Eli Izhakoff, Meir Wertheim, Rami Baron, and host Eliot Krischer were also recognised for their service to the federation.