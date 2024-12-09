Close Menu
    Monday, December 9
    boodles image 1 1
    Industry News

    Boodles Reports £18.1m Pre-Tax Profit Amid Slight Dip in Sales

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    Boodles has reported a pre-tax profit of £18.1m for the latest financial year, despite a 1.3% dip in sales to £104.9m. 

    The company operates high-profile stores across the UK and Ireland, including locations in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Chester, and Dublin.

    Financial Performance and Dividends

    In the accounts filed for Boodle & Dunthorne Ltd, the company noted a slight decline in pre-tax profit from £19.5m in 2023. During the same period, £6.4m in dividends were distributed to shareholders.

    Despite the minor sales contraction, trading for the current financial year is described as “encouragingly strong,” with significant growth in both revenue and net profit reported to date.

    Strategic Investments in Diamonds

    The company’s annual review highlighted a focus on high-value inventory, particularly white and fancy coloured diamonds. These products are central to Boodles’ offering and cater to the demand for unique, high-end pieces within the luxury jewellery market.

    Leadership Transition and Family Involvement

    Leadership changes at Boodles in 2024 saw Jody Wainwright and Jayne Amos appointed as joint managing directors, with Michael Wainwright becoming chairman and Nicholas Wainwright named president. These changes reflect the family’s continued role in guiding the business.

    Honour Wainwright became the first female family member to join the company, overseeing the marketing department since 2020. She was formally appointed to the board in August and brings experience from her previous role at Condé Nast.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy