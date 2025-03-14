Boodles Partners with Stanhope to Offer Complimentary Jewellery Insurance

Luxury jeweller Boodles has partnered with specialist insurer Stanhope to provide customers with 14 days of complimentary worldwide insurance coverage on jewellery purchases.

Comprehensive Coverage from Day One

Under the scheme, Boodles customers receive automatic insurance for jewellery purchases valued at up to £500,000. The cover includes protection against loss, theft, accidental damage, and fire. Unlike many home contents insurance policies, which may exclude high-value jewellery or require additional policy adjustments, this initiative provides immediate protection without delays.

Expansion Following Successful Trial

The insurance offering was first trialled at a Boodles flagship boutique. Following positive customer feedback, it has now been rolled out across all the retailer’s locations nationwide. This reflects the increasing demand for specialist jewellery insurance that offers immediate coverage.

Additional Benefits for Customers

Customers who wish to extend their coverage beyond the initial complimentary period can do so with a 10% discount on a full Stanhope policy. The extended policy provides worldwide all-risk coverage with the same level of protection beyond the first 14 days.

Industry Insights

This initiative reflects a broader trend in the jewellery sector, where retailers are integrating additional services to address practical concerns. Offering instant insurance aligns with customer expectations for convenience and security when making high-value purchases.

Perspectives from Boodles and Stanhope

Matthew Ashton, Director of Stanhope Insurance, commented:

“We are delighted to be working with Boodles on this initiative, which is designed to make purchasing fine jewellery an even more seamless and enjoyable experience. We understand the importance of protecting valuable items from the moment they are acquired, and this collaboration ensures that Boodles customers can enjoy their jewellery with complete peace of mind.”

James Amos, Managing Director of Boodles, added:

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our customers. By partnering with Stanhope, we can offer an additional level of security and service, ensuring our clients can wear and enjoy their jewellery from the moment they leave the store, free from concerns about insurance.”

Implications for Jewellers

The partnership between Boodles and Stanhope highlights how jewellers can add value beyond the point of sale. As demand for specialist insurance grows, other retailers may consider similar collaborations to improve customer confidence and simplify the purchasing process. Offering immediate coverage can reinforce customer trust and provide a practical solution for protecting high-value items.