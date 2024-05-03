Birmingham Assay Office to Provide Free Facility Tours at NAJ Summit

The Birmingham Assay Office has announced it will provide complimentary tours of its facilities for those attending the 2024 Valuers’ Conference at the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Summit.

The tours, scheduled for the 21st and 24th of June, are designed to complement the conference programme and promise to enrich attendees’ experience.

Learning and Development Opportunities

The Valuers’ Conference, part of the wider NAJ Summit occurring from June 22-24, 2024, at the Park Regis Hotel in Birmingham, which features a broad range of activities tailored for professionals across the jewellery sector, including valuers, retailers, sales personnel, students, and designers. The conference will offer presentations, masterclasses, and workshops aimed at professional development.

Tour Details

The Birmingham Assay Office will host two tours that are accessible to early arrivals on Friday and to those staying after the conference concludes on Monday. Each tour will begin at 10:30 am and last around two hours. The tours will include:

An introductory presentation by Marie Brennan

A tour of the Silver Collection led by Craig O’Donnell

An overview of the Hallmarking Operation

A visit to the Gem Lab

A walkthrough of the Valuation Division

These tours provide a practical look at the processes involved in hallmarking and valuation, which are essential for maintaining high standards in the jewellery trade.

Marie Brennan, Birmingham Assay Office Commercial Manager, states,

“The Birmingham Assay Office is always keen to support the NAJ Summit. With this year’s event taking place so near to the iconic Jewellery Quarter, we wanted to open our doors to valuers, gemmologists, students and other Valuers’ Conference attendees to have a behind-the-scenes tour of our operations and an up-date on all of the services provided by the Assay Office in support of the jewellery industry.”

Ben Massey, NAJ CEO, expresses,

“We thank the Birmingham Assay Office team for once again supporting the NAJ and the Valuers’ Conference attendees. This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to get even more value from the Conference ticket.”

Registration and Available Discounts

Attendees are advised to look out for an Eventbrite booking link, which will be sent via email. The Birmingham Assay Office is also offering discounts to Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV) members, including a 20% discount on diamond screening for lab-grown diamonds and a 10% discount on other diamond and gemstone testing/certification services.

Ticket Pricing and Discounts

The NAJ Summit offers tickets with daily rates, including discounts for booking multiple days or additional tickets for teams:

One day: £245 + VAT (NAJ/IRV members), £295 + VAT (non-members)

Two days: £360 + VAT (NAJ/IRV members), £410 + VAT (non-members)

Three days: £455 + VAT (NAJ/IRV members), £495 + VAT (non-members)

Additional discounts are available with 20% off the price of a second ticket and 30% off a third ticket when purchased for multiple staff members.

Visit here for more information https://naj.co.uk/summit-2024

Implications for the Industry

The provision of complementary tours by the Birmingham Assay Office adds a practical dimension to the Valuers’ Conference, offering attendees first hand exposure to key aspects of jewellery valuation and hallmarking. These tours are an opportunity for industry professionals to enhance their understanding of essential practices, supporting ongoing professional development.