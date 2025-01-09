Birmingham Assay Office to Host Careers Day for Aspiring Jewellery Professionals

The Birmingham Assay Office has announced its upcoming initiative, Crafting Your Career in the Jewellery Industry, a careers day that will take place on Thursday, 27th March 2025, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The event will include practical demonstrations, industry talks, and an overview of career opportunities in the jewellery, silversmithing, diamond, and gemstone sectors.

Practical Skills on Display

This year’s event will place particular emphasis on practical demonstrations, offering attendees the chance to observe the craftsmanship and technical skills that define the jewellery industry. These sessions will provide attendees with opportunities to see the techniques involved in jewellery-making and learn more about the processes behind the craft.

According to Roxanne Guest, Deputy CEO of Birmingham Assay Office, the hands-on demonstrations will be a key aspect of this year’s programme. She said, “This time, we’ve placed a special focus on practical demonstrations, giving attendees the opportunity to witness the artistry and skill that define the jewellery, silversmithing, diamond and gemstone industries first-hand, while also exploring a broad spectrum of career opportunities.”

Talks from Industry Leaders

The event will also feature a series of talks from experienced professionals who will share their knowledge and career experiences. The talks will cover topics including design, craftsmanship, business, sales, and marketing, showcasing the range of career options that will be available within the jewellery

Those interested in attending Crafting Your Career in the Jewellery Industry will be able to secure their place by registering at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLDR6QJ.