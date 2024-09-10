Bella Hadid Showcases Chopard’s ‘Ice Cube’ Collection in New Campaign

Luxury Swiss jeweller Chopard has unveiled its latest campaign for the iconic ‘Ice Cube’ collection, featuring model Bella Hadid.

The campaign, shot by British photographer Charlotte Wales, aims to emphasise the clean, geometric lines of the jewellery in a sleek, urban setting.

Chopard’s Iconic ‘Ice Cube’ Collection

First launched in 1999, the ‘Ice Cube’ collection is recognised for its geometric design and minimalist elegance. Each piece in the collection is characterised by sharp cubic forms that reflect light in a unique way, creating a subtle yet sophisticated look.

The “Sculpted by Light” theme runs throughout the campaign, with the jewellery’s cubic structure and sharp edges mirrored in the illuminated backdrop. This setting aims to reinforce the connection between Chopard’s emphasis on craftsmanship and the contemporary elegance associated with the collection.

Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, praised Hadid’s involvement, saying, “Bella’s beauty and sophistication perfectly complement the timeless appeal of the ‘Ice Cube’ collection.” This collaboration reinforces Chopard’s continued focus on creating jewellery that embodies both contemporary design and enduring craftsmanship.