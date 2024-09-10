Close Menu
    Wednesday, September 11
    bella
    Industry News

    Bella Hadid Showcases Chopard’s ‘Ice Cube’ Collection in New Campaign

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Luxury Swiss jeweller Chopard has unveiled its latest campaign for the iconic ‘Ice Cube’ collection, featuring model Bella Hadid. 

    The campaign, shot by British photographer Charlotte Wales, aims to emphasise the clean, geometric lines of the jewellery in a sleek, urban setting.

    Chopard’s Iconic ‘Ice Cube’ Collection

    First launched in 1999, the ‘Ice Cube’ collection is recognised for its geometric design and minimalist elegance. Each piece in the collection is characterised by sharp cubic forms that reflect light in a unique way, creating a subtle yet sophisticated look. 

    The “Sculpted by Light” theme runs throughout the campaign, with the jewellery’s cubic structure and sharp edges mirrored in the illuminated backdrop. This setting aims to reinforce the connection between Chopard’s emphasis on craftsmanship and the contemporary elegance associated with the collection.

    Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, praised Hadid’s involvement, saying, “Bella’s beauty and sophistication perfectly complement the timeless appeal of the ‘Ice Cube’ collection.” This collaboration reinforces Chopard’s continued focus on creating jewellery that embodies both contemporary design and enduring craftsmanship.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy