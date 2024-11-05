Baker Brothers Opens New Boutique and Rolex Service Centre in Bedford

Baker Brothers, a name in Bedford’s jewellery sector for over 185 years, has opened a new boutique at 21 St Peter’s Street, a short distance from its original location.

The opening ceremony welcomed local figures, including the Mayor of Bedford and the Lord High Sheriff. Co-directors Lizzie and Rebecca McAuley led the unveiling, reflecting on the company’s connection to Bedford and its ongoing mission to serve the community.

Rolex Service Centre and Showroom

A key addition to the new location is a Rolex Authorised Service Centre, where watchmaker Jimmy Sheridan provides maintenance and repair services using genuine Rolex parts. The centre is equipped to handle a range of services, from adjustments to complex repairs, in accordance with Rolex standards.

The boutique also includes an expanded Rolex showroom, featuring the latest watch collections. A private suite is available for clients to view timepieces and receive consultations in a discreet setting.

Expanded Jewellery Collection and Services

The new boutique also highlights Baker Brothers’ fine jewellery range, including diamond and coloured gemstone pieces, such as sapphires and rubies. Consultants are available to help customers select pieces suited to their preferences.

The boutique additionally presents a collection from international jewellery brands, showcasing both classic and contemporary styles. A new VIP hospitality service offers personalised service in an upscale setting.

Aftersales and Repairs Facility

As part of the expansion, Baker Brothers has opened a dedicated aftersales and repair centre staffed by technicians for maintenance and repairs, including routine cleaning and more intricate work.

Statement from Baker Brothers Director

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to expand and enhance our store,” said Baker Brothers Director Lizzie McAuley. “This move allows us to offer an even higher level of service, and we’re excited to share our new space with the community.”

With its multi million-pound investment in this new location, Baker Brothers continues to build on its reputation as a trusted jeweller, offering high-quality jewellery and luxury watch services.