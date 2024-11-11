BAJ Partners with Martin’s Gems for Student Jewellery Exhibition

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) recently held a jewellery exhibition at its Camden campus in collaboration with Martin’s Gems, a precision gem-cutting business led by Martin Prinsloo.

This event showcased jewellery created by BAJ students as part of a project incorporating gemstones provided by Prinsloo’s company.

Showcasing Student Creations

Nine jewellery pieces were exhibited, each featuring a gemstone provided by Martin’s Gems. The collection included Rhodolite Garnet, Lavender Quartz, and Topaz, giving students the opportunity to design and produce pieces that showcased the gemstones alongside their own craftsmanship.

Martin’s Gems, a UKFCG-certified gem-cutting company based in London, has previously collaborated with BAJ on award sponsorships. This project extended the partnership, with Martin’s Gems providing gemstones for students to use in their designs, giving them experience with high-quality, precision-cut stones.

The brief for this project asked BAJ students to create jewellery that showcased the quality of Martin’s Gems. Each piece aimed to bring out the characteristics of the selected gemstone through carefully considered design.

Award Winners and Their Creations

The exhibition culminated in two award recognitions:

: Benjamin Volpi received the Martin’s Choice Award for his citrine-based creation. Reflecting on his approach, Volpi noted, “With this piece, I wanted to create something that would really stand out. The citrine gemstone brought so much character that it was only right to go all out on the design. Designing the setting for the head was challenging; I came up with two options, and while one was easier, the harder choice truly made the piece come to life. A valuable lesson I learned was to push a little harder for something that ultimately worked out in the end.” People’s Choice/Overall Winner: Gabriel Cairns was selected as the People’s Choice winner for his sterling silver design featuring a custom-cut Ouro Verde Quartz from Martin’s Gems. Commenting on his design, Cairns shared, “My piece was entirely inspired by the geometry of Martin’s beautiful stone, made in sterling silver with his custom-cut Ouro Verde Quartz. I’d like to thank Martin for his generosity and support, and of course the BAJ staff for the opportunities and support they have constantly offered us. Thank you everyone!” Cairns received a Prasiolite as part of his prize.

Educational Impact and Industry Opportunities

The BAJ exhibition demonstrates the institution’s commitment to practical learning, which is increasingly important in jewellery education. “This collaboration provided our students with a truly exceptional opportunity to work with gemstones of remarkable quality and precision,” said Lily Henderson, BAJ’s Technical Diploma Coordinator. “Martin’s generosity and commitment to nurturing new talent enabled our students to push creative boundaries and showcase their skills in an inspiring way. We are immensely proud of the pieces on display and grateful for Martin’s support in helping the next generation of jewellers bring their visions to life.”Further information about BAJ’s partnerships and jewellery courses can be found on their website.