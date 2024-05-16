Close Menu
    Thursday, May 16
    Education

    BAJ and JewelleryMaker Collaborate for Record-Setting Jewellery Making Session

    Ruchi Singla

    The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) is partnering with JewelleryMaker to organise what could become the world’s largest jewellery making session via Zoom. 

    The event is scheduled for Friday, 31st May at 10:00 AM and aims to connect jewellery makers of varying experience levels from around the globe.

    Event Details and Participation

    Participants are required to register in advance, selecting their preferred location for crafting. Prior to the event, a Zoom link will be sent to all registered attendees. BAJ is also offering on-site participation at its London workshops, where attendees can enhance their craft under professional guidance.

    “Jewellery Making is an incredibly passionate, giving, and lasting pastime that brings delight to all. We want to make it more accessible and share the love of making something heart-made and hand-made. Our motto is to Create, Wear & Share, and we want as many people as possible to join us in building that message. Sit down, have a cup of tea/coffee, and join in!”

    Scott Stone, Managing Director of Gemporia Craft

    Danielle Saint, Marketing Manager at BAJ, supported the event’s goals: “We firmly believe that there is space in the jewellery world for everyone and are looking forward to welcoming makers to our workshops.”

    The initiative by BAJ and JewelleryMaker to set a new world record is more than a publicity event; it serves as a significant push towards making jewellery crafting more accessible to those who have not yet taken the leap to try it. 

    Professionals or enthusiastic amateurs interested in joining can register online, select their crafting location, and will receive a Zoom link prior to the event to partake in this potentially record-setting session.

