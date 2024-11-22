Avoid Spoiling the Surprise: Campaign Launched to Keep Engagement Rings Hidden at Airport Security

A new campaign at London Luton Airport, in collaboration with jeweller Queensmith, aims to protect the element of surprise for those planning secret proposals.

The initiative, called “Ask for Harry,” discreetly informs security staff about engagement rings during checks to help maintain the surprise.

Addressing Security Challenges for Secret Proposers

The campaign was developed in response to challenges faced by travellers carrying engagement rings through airport security. When prompted with the phrase, “Does Harry still work here?” security staff are informed that the traveller is carrying a hidden engagement ring. While bags and their contents are still subject to standard screening procedures, the campaign ensures items are handled discreetly to protect the surprise.

The 2024 Marriage Proposal Report by Queensmith noted that 53% of UK couples choose to propose while on holiday, with Mediterranean destinations such as Italy and Greece among the most favoured locations.

Insights into Proposal Trends

90% of proposers currently conceal engagement rings in hand luggage or pockets during security checks. Among them, 75% indicated a preference for a discreet way to notify airport staff about the presence of the jewellery.

Queensmith also suggests practical measures for proposers, such as allowing their partner to proceed through security first, minimising the likelihood of the surprise being uncovered during a potential bag search.

Supporting Memorable Journeys

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, highlighted the airport’s commitment to ensuring a positive travel experience.

“Our goal is always to provide a smooth and welcoming experience for everyone travelling through the airport,” Armstrong said. “The last thing we want is to spoil a well-planned proposal by accidentally revealing the surprise before they even board the plane. That’s why we’re so excited for Queensmith’s ‘Ask for Harry,’ helping make the proposal journey a little easier for our passengers.”